Israel Says Its Forces Killed Hamas Leader Who Spearheaded Massacre

Israel announced that it killed Ali Qadi, a Hamas commander who spearheaded the mass terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday.

Qadi led Hamas forces in a brutal terrorist attack against Israel that resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis and the kidnapping of hundreds more. The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (also known as Shin Bet) confirmed that it killed Qadi on Saturday, as well as Merad Abu Merad, head of the Hamas aerial system, according to The Jerusalem Post. (RELATED: ‘For Your Own Safety:’ Israel Warns Gaza Residents To Evacuate Ahead Of Sweeping Ground Invasion)

“Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel. We just eliminated him,” the IDF said in a statement on Saturday. “All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate.”

“Those who fell in this despicable surprise attack. We bow our heads, but not to the ground. Our heads are up, we are proud of our country, we will defend it and we will do everything to protect it.” —IDF Gaza Division Commander BG Avi Rosenfeld. pic.twitter.com/uNfgMA7xia — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

The announcement comes one day after the IDF sounded the alarm to residents in the Gaza Strip to evacuate the region as soon as possible. The IDF is likely planning a sweeping ground invasion of Gaza in order to eliminate Hamas forces hiding in tunnels underground in the region.

“The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards,” IDF said in a statement on Friday. “The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety.”

