3 Killed, 3 Injured In Multi-Car Crash Outside US Border Crossing Station, ‘Smuggler’ Suspected: Video

Three people were killed Saturday morning in a multi-car crash outside the United States border crossing station by a suspected smuggler, per KTSM.

Video shows the aftermath of the incident which occurred around 8:25 a.m. in El Paso’s Lower Valley, El Paso police said, according to KTSM.

“A fleeing smuggler near the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso causes a tragic automobile accident that claims the lives of three people,” former Rep. Mayra Flores wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The smuggler was taken into custody by Customs and El Paso Police.”

A fleeing smuggler near the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso causes a tragic automobile accident that claims the lives of three people. The smuggler was taken into custody by Customs and El Paso Police. pic.twitter.com/AjCuLZQKvt — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores_TX) October 14, 2023

Four vehicles were involved in the incident which injured three victims, not including those who died, KTSM reported. The injured were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said. (RELATED: Car Crash Ends In Fiery Crash After Man Sped Across Canadian Border To Evade Police, Cops Say)

All of the survivors were in their 20s; ages of the deceased have yet to be released, according to the outlet.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic into Juarez, Mexico was affected for approximately 12 hours, the outlet reported. Traffic into the Ysleta Port of Entry was only impacted by a detour, per the outlet. Commercial traffic operations continued in both inbound and outbound directions despite the incident, the outlet reported.

In a similar incident along the U.S.-Mexico border, a suspected Arizona human smuggler was arrested in February after a high-speed chase resulted in a crash which ejected illegal immigrants from his vehicle.