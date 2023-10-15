Former Connecticut Police Officer Suspected Of Burglaries Across Three States

A former Connecticut police officer, Patrick Hemingway, is reportedly a suspect in a series of burglaries spanning three states, according to CT Insider.

Hemingway, 37, allegedly committed a total of 30 thefts across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, CT Insider reported. The ex-cop reportedly targeted various restaurants and businesses.

Some of these crimes reportedly occurred in Glastonbury, Connecticut, between February and June 2023, during Hemingway’s tenure as a police officer in the same area. Hemingway joined the Glastonbury police force in 2019, after serving as an officer in New Britain to begin his law enforcement career in 2009.



“There is overlap of Patrick’s employment as a Glastonbury Police Department police officer, the burglaries within that same town and his illegal COLLECT queries,” Ryan Slaiby, a state police Detective, said in a statement on the warrant, per CT Insider.

Hemingway already faced charges related to computer crimes and making a false statement, but the recent revelations suggest additional charges are anticipated, per the outlet. Surveillance videos reportedly played a crucial role in identifying a potential suspect who allegedly bore a resemblance to the former police officer. One piece offootage reportedly showed a tall individual, masked and wearing gloves and a hooded sweatshirt, holding a flashlight in a tactical manner. The suspect also allegedly carried an object resembling the portable police radios utilized by the Glastonbury Police Department, the outlet added. (RELATED: Five Former Police Officers Slapped With Federal Charges For Beating Death Of Tyre Nichols)

The investigation further revealed the utilization of “lock-picking tools” in some of the burglaries, according to the outlet. Significantly, Hemingway allegedly left behind a bag containing a lock-picking tool kit when he resigned Sept. 1 from his position at the Glastonbury Police Department, according to the outlet. The warrant also cited cell phone data and images of a vehicle akin to one owned by Hemingway’s wife, which was reportedly seen at multiple break-ins.

Hemingway was arrested Sept. 22 and is currently being held on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues.