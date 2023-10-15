SUZANNE DOWNING: With Iran And Hamas, Biden’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words

It’s heartening that President Joe Biden says America stands with Israel, seeing as so many in his party are standing with verified terrorists.

After going into a brief, unexplained period of hiding last week, Biden made a prepared statement: “Let there be no doubt, the United States has Israel’s back,” he said, acknowledging the historic bond between our nations.

America was, readers will recall, the first nation to recognize the nation of Israel. Notwithstanding the Palestinian supporters protesting in the streets and on campuses around the nation, our formal support for Israel has been U.S. policy since May 14, 1948, when President Harry S. Truman first proclaimed it so on the same day Israel declared itself a sovereign state. (RELATED: SUZANNE DOWNING: Will The Last Sane Person To Leave The Dept Of The Interior Please Shut Off The Lights?)

We have to believe this president is sincere, since anyone standing with Hamas right now would be standing over the bloodied bodies of beheaded babies. Even Biden, with his pro-Palestine supporters badgering him to take up the cause of Hamas, would find that a bridge too far.

But the world is more complicated than just saying “we have your back.” Biden’s policies, since he has taken office, have shown a lack of understanding about the complexity of the world and the need for a strong national security in the United States, and how that adds to global stability. Yes, while he has called conservatives “MAGA” as a pejorative, he has acted to “Make America Weak.”

This weakening of the one country that is supposed to have Israel’s back is not lost on Israel’s enemies, which surround the still-young nation. Biden’s words ring as thin as a carbon-footprint-free, sustainably sourced paper tiger, when compared to his actual actions as the leader of the free world.

Biden and his handlers long ago put most of their eggs in the climate change basket at the expense of every other national concern. We see this from within and other countries recognize misplaced priorities when they see it, too.

His administration, obsessed with climate to the point of cult-like adherence, has allowed radical environmentalists to rule the roost, a policy that has spilled over into runaway inflation, the weakening of the dollar as the international reserve currency, our newly “woke” military focusing on pronouns instead of preparedness, and even our intelligence capabilities.

Now, with American hostages being held in Gaza, Biden says it’s going to be tough to get them out alive. A year ago, he showed far more concern when American basketball player Brittney Griner was being held in Russia on drug charges. Then, Biden willingly gave up notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the America-hating athlete. Earlier this year, he set the price for American hostages in Iran at $1 billion apiece.

Climate change obsession is also how Biden came to be more aligned with repressive, socialist Venezuela, too. He systematically shut down Alaska’s oil potential, throwing roadblock after regulatory roadblock up to embargo our homegrown energy security.

His climate obsession is how he came to prop up China’s slave-based economy, by underwriting that country’s production of critical rare earth minerals and production of car components for the Biden electricity obsession. He won’t allow those rare minerals to be extracted here in the USA, where there are strict environmental controls. They are being mined by forced labor in China.

Since Biden took office, nearly 7 million illegal immigrants have been “encountered” at the U.S.-Mexico border, not including the untold millions of “gotaways” who slipped through. Among those who came illegally are hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans. (RELATED: DEROY MURDOCK: The Far Left Says Israel’s Pain Is Israel’s Fault)

Last month, the Biden administration announced it is granting temporary protected status to the Venezuelans who slipped through, allowing them to stay. Who are they and are any of them terrorists?

Even the Department of Homeland Security admitted recently there are grave concerns that the southern border may be exploited by terrorist organizations.

Members of the American Sheriff Alliance have sounded the alarm for immediate action due to heightened terrorist threats they fear exist because of Biden’s border policies, as a record number of known, or suspected terrorists have been apprehended by federal Customs and Border Patrol Agents in fiscal year 2023, more than at any time in U.S. history.

In his fragile state, President Biden continues to make missteps that weaken our national security and embolden hostile governments like Iran’s and terrorist organizations like Hamas.

While expressing support for Israel is commendable and necessary, it’s essential that the president’s actions align with his words, and that America’s national interests are not sacrificed in the pursuit of narrow policy agendas. The world is indeed more complicated than simply saying “we have your back.”

Suzanne Downing is publisher of Must Read Alaska.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.