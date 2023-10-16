Here’s Where 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Stand After Major Fundraising Deadline

Third-quarter fundraising numbers released Sunday provide a glimpse into the strengths of the 2024 Republican presidential campaigns as the primary season is fast approaching.

Former President Donald Trump out-raised the entire GOP primary field, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) third-quarter filings. Trump also enters the year’s final fundraising quarter with the most cash on hand, with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott next in line, followed by DeSantis and Haley.

Trump’s campaign raked in $24.5 million during the third fundraising quarter, and reported $37.5 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing. DeSantis’ White House bid reported raising $11.2 million for the same time period, and ended the quarter with $12.3 million in hard dollars.

Haley garnered $8.2 million during the third quarter, and reported $11.6 million cash on hand to the FEC. Ramaswamy brought in $7.4 million, and ended the fundraising quarter with $4.2 million in campaign cash, according to the FEC filing.

While Scott raised $4.6 million, his campaign ended the fundraising period with $13.3 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Campaign Cash 2024 GOP Candidates Have Going Into The Next Fundraising Quarter)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie raised $3.8 million during the third quarter, ending with $3.9 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing. Both former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum reported raising $3.4 million, but the latter ended the fundraising quarter with nearly double the amount of hard dollars than the former.

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson brought in $1.6 million during the third fundraising quarter, and ended with $1.1 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing. Conservative radio personality Larry Elder reported raising $970,414, and ended the quarter with $244,501 cash on hand.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson received $666,781 in campaign contributions, and ended the fundraising quarter with $325,287 cash on hand, according to the FEC filing.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9, indicates that Trump is leading the crowded field by over 40 points, followed by DeSantis at 12.9%, Haley at 7.6%, Ramaswamy at 6.2% and Pence at 3.7%. Christie and Scott received 2.8% and 2% support, respectively, and all other GOP hopefuls garnered less than 1%.

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign brought in $24.8 million during the third fundraising quarter, and ended the period with $32.2 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who switched his presidential campaign from Democrat to independent on Oct. 9, raked in $8.7 million during the third quarter with $6.2 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing. Marianne Williamson reported raising $821,831, and ended the period with $101,166 cash on hand.

