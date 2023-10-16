EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Donors Pledge To Withhold Funding From GOP Members Who Vote Against Jim Jordan For Speaker

Conservative donors are pledging to withhold funding from Republican House members who refuse to support House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan for Speaker, the Daily Caller has learned.

As the House is set to vote for a Speaker on Tuesday, there are twelve House Republicans who have refused to say they would support Jordan, putting him short of the necessary 217 votes he would need on the floor. GOP donors are telling the Caller they will be withholding their donations to anyone who does not end up supporting Jordan in the vote.

“Our nation needs a fighter who will stand up for the interests of American citizens, whether Democrat, Republican or Independent. Jim Jordan is a proven commodity we can trust,” Michaelon Wright Olson, who served on the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) board of trustees and is a big donor to the GOP, told the Caller Monday evening.

Here Are The Twelve GOP Members Who Have Not Committed To Voting For Jordan As Of Monday Night:

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon

Florida Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart

California Rep. Mike Garcia

Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans

New York Rep. Mike Lawler

Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas

Florida Rep. John Rutherford

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz

Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck

“Donors are extremely frustrated and will withhold funding for the NRCC if Jim Jordan does not become speaker. Donors are extremely frustrated with Congressional leadership for reckless spending, failure to be fully transparent on all actions and inability to prioritize on basics, including securing our country,” Maria Zack, the founder of Nations in Action, told the Caller.

Earlier Monday, Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced he would endorse Jordan to become the next Speaker. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Endorses Jim Jordan For Speaker Of The House)

“It’s one thing to get elected. It’s another thing to govern. It’s time to get the House out of this tailspin, come together and get America back on the right track. Jim Jordan can do it,” McCarthy said on Twitter after appearing on “Fox & Friends” to say he is focused on getting Jordan elected as Speaker. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Drops Out Of Race For Speaker Of The House)

Jordan has continued to pick up the support of House Republicans over the weekend after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise dropped out of the race.