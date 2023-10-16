‘F*** Off SCOTUS’: Hundreds Of Protesters Gather At University Where Justice Amy Coney Barrett Delivers Speech

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the university where Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke Monday, with some holding signs that read “f*** off SCOTUS,” according to local reports.

Student groups organized protests against Barrett’s Monday talk at the University of Minnesota (UMN) Law School’s 2023 Robert A. Stein Lecture based on her “instrumental role in the overturning of Roe v Wade and affirmative action.” MN Abortion Action Committee and UMN Students for a Democratic Society announced the protest in September, organizing a petition to uninvite her from speaking that garnered nearly 700 signatures.

“Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has played an instrumental role in the overturning of Roe v Wade and affirmative action, and is actively attacking the rights of the most vulnerable populations in our country,” the groups wrote on Instagram. “The University giving her a platform is a disgrace, and we must fight back! Abortion is a human right!! Defend affirmative action and queer rights!! No to Amy Coney Barrett!!”

I’m at the University of Minnesota, where maybe 200-300 people — some of them holding “F*** SCOTUS” signs — are protesting an appearance by Justice Amy Coney Barrett at Northrop Auditorium. @UMNpublicsafety police officers & @HennepinSheriff standing guard behind barricades pic.twitter.com/2EGFCrBV72 — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) October 16, 2023



Barrett’s talk was interrupted by protesters in the auditorium early on, who stood up and chanted from the audience. (RELATED: Trump’s Bump Stock Ban Is Back Before The Supreme Court. Here’s What Could Happen Next)

“You know, Justice Barrett, we really are Minnesota nice,” professor Robert Stein, who interviewed Barrett, said after protesters were warned they were in violation of Minnesota statute and asked to vacate the room or face arrest, according to a livestream. “We really don’t treat other people like that very often at all.”

Stein’s questions for Barrett ranged from who is the funniest justice on the court to whether the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics and the state of legal education.

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, John Roberts, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia have spoke at the university in the past.

UMN did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

