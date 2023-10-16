Media

Hundreds Protest Outside BBC’s London HQ Over Refusal To Brand Hamas As A Terrorist Organization

Jewish Groups Protest At Reluctance Of BBC To Label Hamas As Terrorists

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

Approximately 250 protestors assembled Monday outside the BBC’s London headquarters over the network’s refusal to brand Hamas as a terrorist organization, The Times of Israel reported.

Demonstrators chanted slogans like “Hamas, terrorists,” “Shame on you,” and attacked the network over their decision to label the group as “militants” or “militant group” rather than as terrorists, the outlet noted. Jewish groups reportedly organized the event.

These protests followed Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel that began Oct. 7, resulting in the death of over 1,300 Israelis, The Times of Israel noted.

“WE MUST tell the BBC ENOUGH! Call Hamas what they are… which is TERRORISTS. The BBC continuously makes excuses when it comes to Israel, enough is enough, call hamas terrorists!” the National Jewish Assembly (NJA), a group behind the protests, said on Twitter.

“It is not acceptable for them to use the term militants after the atrocious terrorist attacks they committed in Israel,” NJA wrote.

BBC has defended itself by stating using that term would bias their coverage since “Terrorism is a loaded word.”

The United Kingdom has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.