Hundreds Protest Outside BBC’s London HQ Over Refusal To Brand Hamas As A Terrorist Organization

Approximately 250 protestors assembled Monday outside the BBC’s London headquarters over the network’s refusal to brand Hamas as a terrorist organization, The Times of Israel reported.

Demonstrators chanted slogans like “Hamas, terrorists,” “Shame on you,” and attacked the network over their decision to label the group as “militants” or “militant group” rather than as terrorists, the outlet noted. Jewish groups reportedly organized the event.

Live update: Hundreds protest at BBC headquarters over refusal to refer to Hamas as terror group https://t.co/hoaYh3lCyq . Click to read ⬇️ — TOI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) October 16, 2023

These protests followed Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel that began Oct. 7, resulting in the death of over 1,300 Israelis, The Times of Israel noted.

“WE MUST tell the BBC ENOUGH! Call Hamas what they are… which is TERRORISTS. The BBC continuously makes excuses when it comes to Israel, enough is enough, call hamas terrorists!” the National Jewish Assembly (NJA), a group behind the protests, said on Twitter.

PLEASE SHARE. WE MUST tell the BBC ENOUGH! Call Hamas what they are… which is TERRORISTS. The BBC continuously makes excuses when it comes to Israel, enough is enough, call hamas terrorists! JOIN THE PROTEST (See picture attached) #StandWithIsrael #BBC @UKLFI… pic.twitter.com/Mv8jqBVoOo — NJA (@NJA_UK) October 13, 2023

“It is not acceptable for them to use the term militants after the atrocious terrorist attacks they committed in Israel,” NJA wrote.

“It is not impartial to call a terrorist a militant, it is excusing the terrorist.” – Gideon Falter @antisemitism We demand the BBC call Hamas what they are… TERRORISTS! It is not acceptable for them to use the term militants after the atrocious terrorist attacks they… pic.twitter.com/OqmHPJsEUE — NJA (@NJA_UK) October 16, 2023

BBC has defended itself by stating using that term would bias their coverage since “Terrorism is a loaded word.”

The United Kingdom has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.