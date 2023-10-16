At Least Two Shot Dead In Suspected Terror Attack In Belgium: REPORT

A man is on the run after shooting two people dead on Monday in central Brussels in a suspected Islamist terror attack, according to several reports.

A video of the shooting shared by BNO News on Twitter, showed the armed shooter in orange clothing, shooting as he appeared to chase people fleeing the busy street into a building. The shooter was armed with an assault-style rifle and the shooting occurred at 7 p.m. local time, the BBC reported.

The two victims are believed to be Swedish soccer fans, Sky News reported. The incident reportedly occurred near Boulevard d’Ypres, three miles away from the King Baudouin Stadium, where the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying soccer fixture between Sweden and Belgium was taking place.

BREAKING: Gunman who opened fire in Brussels said he’s a member of ISIS, wanted to “avenge Muslims.” Suspect still at large – Sudinfo — BNO News (@BNONews) October 16, 2023

The suspect allegedly said he was a member of ISIS and wanted to “avenge Muslims,” BNO News tweeted. A man named Slayem Slouma, believed to be the suspect, appeared in a social media video in a similar orange jacket speaking of “murdering infidels” and “avenging muslims,” the New Zealand Herald reported. (RELATED: Landlord Allegedly Stabbed 6-Year-Old To Death For Being Muslim)

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo offered his condolences to the victim’s families, calling the shooting a “cowardly attack.”

“I am closely following the situation, together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs,” he said on Twitter. “We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant.”

I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) October 16, 2023

In a follow-up post, De Croo said he had offered his condolences to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. “As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one,” he added.