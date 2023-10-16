‘We’ve Seen The History’: Wisconsin Rep Has ‘Zero Confidence’ Biden Admin Will Vet Gaza Refugees

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin ripped President Joe Biden Monday, saying he didn’t believe the administration would vet refugees from the Gaza Strip.

Tiffany introduced the Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission (GAZA) Act, which would prohibit the Biden administration from admitting refugees from Gaza, according to a release from his office. Tiffany cited the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas on multiple locations that killed over 1,200 Israelis. (RELATED: Former Israeli Diplomat Says Country Won’t Stop Until Every ‘Last Hamas Terrorist’ Meets ’72 Virgins’)

WATCH:



“This should be a three-alarm fire for the American people seeing what is happening in the Middle East at this point with barbarism that is going on and then some people want to relocate, possibly of thousands of refugees from Gaza to the United States of America,” Tiffany told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “That should concern every American.”

“It is to preempt the Biden Administration because we’ve seen the history, Laura,” Tiffany added. “We have seen it down at the border where you have dozens, if not hundreds of people that have come in, that have been on the terror watch list. We should be deeply concerned about that. And then we saw with the Afghan evacuation, the disastrous Afghan evacuation. We had nearly 100,000 people come here to America. None of them were vetted. And do we have confidence that this administration is going to vet these people coming into America? We have zero confidence.”

United States Customs and Border Protection reported encountering at least 429 individuals on the terrorist watch list at ports of entry since October 2022.

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York called for the United States to admit Palestinian refugees resulting from Israeli military operations, the New York Post reported.

“Congress has to step up to the plate here and we have to force the administration’s hand to not allow these people to come into America and put more danger on the streets of America,” Tiffany said.

