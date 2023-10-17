Biden Admin Unveils New Chip Controls Focused On China

President Joe Biden’s administration finalized semiconductor sanctions on Tuesday to prevent China from accessing the advanced technology.

The new export controls close loopholes in current limitations and decrease the export of equipment necessary to make advanced semiconductor chips, according to the rules announced by the Department of Commerce. The restrictions will expand upon the administration’s ambition to block China’s military from using artificial intelligence (AI) in harmful ways, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, according to Axios. (RELATED: Biden Admin To Unveil New Chip Controls Focused on China: REPORT)

“It’s true that AI has the potential for huge societal benefits,” Raimondo said. “But it also can do tremendous and profound harm if in the wrong hands and in the wrong militaries.”

Commerce Strengthens Restrictions on Advanced Computing Semiconductors, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, and Supercomputing Items to Countries of Concern: https://t.co/jtxVxnrHiy — BISgov (@BISgov) October 17, 2023

The Biden administration asserts that China’s military could use the advanced technology to help guide hypersonic missiles and establish high-tech surveillance, according to The New York Times.

“These export controls are intended to protect technologies that have clear national security or human rights implications,” Raimondo told reporters, according to Axios.

The limits are not meant to be excessive or hurt China’s economy, Raimondo asserted.

“We don’t want to be more restrictive than necessary,” she stated. “The export controls are not designed to impair China’s economic growth.”

In February, a Chinese AI pilot beat a human in a dogfight in about 90 seconds, South China Morning Post reported. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) detailed a strategy in December 2021 about incorporating AI into its military, asserting the country’s plans to deploy a military in which “man and machine” engaged in combat side by side, according to a DCNF translation.

The White House and the Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.