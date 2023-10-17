Jo Malone’s Son Responds After Being Linked To Letter Blaming Israel For Hamas Attacks

Jo Malone’s son Josh Willcox responded on his Instagram account to claims he was part of a group of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas’ deadly October 7th attack, according to the New York Post (NYP).

“I’d like to make clear my personal views in relation to the open letter released by the PSC on October 8th,” Willcox said in reference to a letter written by Harvard’s Palestinian Solidarity Committee (PSC), an organization he had been affiliated with, per the New York Post.

“Over the past few days, we have seen horrific massacres in Israel and as I write this, we are seeing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises unfold in Gaza. In contrast to the PSC open letter, I believe that anyone who inflicts violence on civilians is solely responsible for their actions,” his statement said. (RELATED: Israeli Billionaire Pulls Out Of Harvard Roles Over School’s Delayed Response To Hamas Attack)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Willcox (@jwillcoxx)

“I therefore do not support the letter’s attribution of blame for Saturday’s attacks to Israel. Terrorism is never justified under any circumstances. I have not been on the Harvard campus this semester and was not involved in the drafting or release of the letter. Throughout my time at university, I’ve tried to stand up for the human rights of all people even when our campus and global community seemed heartbreakingly silent.”

Willcox joined the University’s President and over 150 faculty in condemning the attack, after it was previously reported Willcox had been affiliated with the organization who wrote letter.

“My organising has always been an explicit support of non-violent advocacy in the hope of achieving dignity for Palestinians living under an internationally recognised Occupation. May we never stop advocating for the right of every individual to live a peaceful life of dignity,” Willcox’s statement concluded.