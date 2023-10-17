Soros-Backed DA Carjacked At Gunpoint In Blue City

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday in his own city, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Williams was walking his 78-year-old mother to his car when two suspects approached the pair, pointed a gun at them and demanded the DA’s car, according to WVUE. The suspects then jumped into the car and drove off before abandoning the vehicle in an undisclosed location and carjacking a young woman in the area 30 minutes later, the NOPD confirmed. (RELATED: Dem Who Backed Efforts To ‘Dismantle’ Police Says She Was Carjacked In Front Of Her Kids)

“DA Williams and his mother were unharmed and both thank the NOPD for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims,” Keith Lampkin, spokesperson for the DA’s office, told WVUE.

New Orleans DA, Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint. Even if the criminals don’t know who the DA is; they know his record of lax prosecution. Thank God the Williamses are safe. Other citizens are not so fortunate.https://t.co/Qr8wKkHYOu — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) October 17, 2023

The DA was elected in 2020 after George Soros donated $220,000 to the Louisiana Justice and Public Safety PAC to run campaigns against Williams’ opponent, according to the Capital Research Center. Williams campaigned on a platform of social justice reform, promising to find “alternatives to incarceration” for some criminals and to reform the “ineffective and unfair money bail system,” according to his campaign website.

“This president and this current DA may try to deflect from the true issues of racism in this nation and in our legal system by instead choosing to villainize Americans arguing that black lives must matter too, but we must root out all vestiges of white supremacy in our systems and institutions,” Williams wrote on his campaign website in 2020. “The culture of the Orleans Parish DA’s Office must change so that we can achieve real justice for victims and others caught up in the criminal justice system.”

Williams declined to prosecute 65% of all criminal cases in New Orleans in 2021, but slowly began to prosecute more cases as crime in the city rose, according to data from the New Orleans government’s office. The DA still continues to prosecute, on average, only 44% of the criminals who have been charged by police.

New Orleans was named the “murder capital of the United States” in 2022, and violent crime was the leading cause of death for children in the city that same year. Auto thefts in the city have increased 104% since 2022, and total crime has increased 8% since the start of the year, police data showed.

The DA’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

