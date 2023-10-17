‘Your Visa Should Be Yanked’: Marco Rubio Calls For Deporting Hamas Supporters From US

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Tuesday Hamas supporters’ visas “should be yanked” by the federal government, citing anti-terrorism laws.

Demonstrations across the United States and around the world featured speakers praising Hamas for an Oct, 7 terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel that killed over 1,400 people, including at least two dozen Americans. The head of the State University System of Florida said Friday that pro-Hamas demonstrators may have violated state laws against anti-Semitic activities. (RELATED: Ivy League Professor Calls Hamas Terrorist Attacks ‘Exhilarating’ And ‘Energizing’ At Campus Rally)

“The law says if you are a supporter of a terrorist organization you shouldn’t even have a visa,” Rubio told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “So now, once you get that visa, if you identify yourself as a Hamas supporter, then you should have your visa canceled and you should be removed from the country.”

Rubio also cited efforts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice to identify participants in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

“They were able to go and get all these people to take video and find out who all the people were that went in on January 6th to the Capitol,” Rubio said. “They spent a lot of resources identifying those people. I think if they wanted to, they could go through the roster of these organizations, the people that sign those letters, the people that were out there protesting.”

Multiple donors to the University of Pennsylvania announced an end to donations over the universities’ failure to denounce the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, while an Israeli billionaire severed ties with Harvard over its delayed response to the attack.

“To me, it’s very simple: If you are in this country on a student visa, a professor to teach journalist visa, you’re a visitor, and you come out and say I support Hamas, I support the slaughter of babies, you should be out of here and your visa should be yanked,” Rubio continued.

