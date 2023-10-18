Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Freak Out When Asked To Denounce Hamas

Pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered outside of the White House on Monday, where they voiced their opposition to Israel and, when questioned by the Daily Caller, refused to denounce Hamas.

The Caller’s Joel Gibbons asked one man why he was at the protest, prompting another protester, who was *so* tough that he had to cover his face, to step between Gibbons and the man. The protester then stepped directly in front of the camera as Gibbons tried to ask someone else a question.

Eventually one protester was willing to talk, but denied that Hamas even attacked Israel in the first place, instead shifting the blame onto Israel for allegedly occupying the territory.

Gibbons then found another protester who was willing to speak before a female demonstrator came over and broke up the interview. (RELATED: US Intel Assesses Palestinian Militant Group Caused Hospital Strike: REPORT)

Gibbons finally managed to locate a protester who was willing to speak to him, even after someone off camera told him not to.

“I can answer what I want, I’m good,” the interviewee told the other protester.

Of course, that exchange eventually went south too, with the protester laughing derisively at Gibbons and trying to block his path while obstructing the camera’s view.