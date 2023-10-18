Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested After Hundreds Swarm Capitol Office Building

U.S. Capitol Police arrested protesters at the House of Representatives Cannon Building Wednesday after hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators showed up demanding an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip since Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization, attacked Israel.

Protesters demonstrated outside of the White House Monday and nearly three dozen attempted to break onto the grounds, resulting in multiple individuals being arrested by the Secret Service. The Capitol Police confirmed that the arrests were “ongoing” since “demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional buildings,” according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested After Trying To ‘Shut Down The White House’)

A Montgomery County Police Department tactical officer from nearby Maryland told the DCNF the Capitol Police requested them to help with the protest a couple of days ago and that it was not a “spontaneous insurrection.”

Journalist @FordFischer Captures Footage of Protesters Inside The U.S. Capitol Demanding A Ceasefire in Gaza Being Arrested. pic.twitter.com/TUsRXc2hNY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2023

One protester shouted “If you haven’t gotten arrested you haven’t done enough!” while dozens were being arrested by police. “We love you. We see you. We will get justice for you.”

Others continued to chant, “Not another nickel. Not another dime. No more money for Israel’s crimes.”

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) organized the demonstration at Capitol Hill where hundreds of protesters could be seen with signs saying “Jews demand ceasefire” and “Philly Jews say Never Again is now,” according to videos on social media.

“Can you find a way to come to D.C. this week to demonstrate as Jews against genocide?” JVP wrote in a caption on their Instagram page. “The past tells us that Israeli state atrocities against Palestinians only stop once there is a sufficient mass outcry from the international community.”

Massive Mideast protest in the Cannon House Office Building. Signs reading “Jews demand a ceasefire.” pic.twitter.com/2W9q6yY7E9 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 18, 2023

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan broke down in tears as she spoke ahead of the protest, according to a video of her speech on Twitter.

“I continue to watch people think it’s OK to bomb a hospital,” Tlaib said, starting to cry as protesters chanted “Shame!”

“You know what’s so hard sometimes, is watching those videos and the people telling the kids, ‘don’t cry.'”

Happening NOW:

📍U.S. Capitol Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib speaks to the rally calling for a ceasefire and end of the conflict. She breaks down stating Israel bombed a hospital killing 500 – this report is now in question WATCH: pic.twitter.com/fZlHXkUjRc — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) October 18, 2023

Tlaib accused Israel of intentionally bombing a hospital in Gaza Tuesday and killing 500 civilians, but the Biden administration and Israeli government believe based on intelligence that the strike was not carried out by the Israeli military but instead by another terror group, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Republican Rep. Randy Weber of Texas claimed that “Hamas supporters” had ripped down his “I Stand With Israel” sign, according to a post on Twitter.

🚨Just happened outside of my office…Hamas supporters entered the Capitol and ripped down the “I Stand with Israel” sign outside my office. Here’s what I have to say… pic.twitter.com/i22PghlW1G — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) October 18, 2023

