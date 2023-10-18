Cornell Professor Calls Hamas Attacks ‘Exhilarating’

A Cornell University professor called the Hamas attacks against unsuspecting Israelis “exhilarating” and “exciting,” in video footage obtained by the New York Post.

Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history, claimed in a separate video that the indiscriminate killing of Israeli civilians “shifted the balance of politics and punctured the illusion of invincibility” of Israel. </span

Educators like Rickford continue to teach students while openly supporting terrorists.

I’m sympathetic to the argument that society shouldn’t cancel students, teachers or anyone else who has an unpopular opinion. That’s what so-called liberals have done to Trump supporters. But, as a collective whole, society should be able to say that supporting terrorists is too far. (RELATED: Men Identify As Non-Binary To Crash Women’s Conference)

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here.