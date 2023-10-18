Houston Car Salesman Shot To Death Over Pricing Dispute, Police Say

A car salesman at a dealership in Houston, Texas, was shot to death over a pricing dispute with two customers Monday, police say, according to local reports.

Police arrived at the family-owned business and found the owner’s son, a man in his 20s or 30s, fatally shot in the parking lot, local outlet Click 2 Houston reported, citing the Houston Police Department. Two perpetrators remain on the run at the time of writing.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. outside the Star Motor Company and stemmed from a disagreement over a sales transaction, according to ABC13. One of the two customers allegedly took out a gun and began shooting after the situation became heated, police told the outlet. (RELATED: Philly Police Officer Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting At Philadelphia International Airport Parking Garage)

“He had an argument with customers over a vehicle transaction,” HPD Homicide Commander Christopher Hassig said, according to Click 2. “Unfortunately, it got way out of hand and ultimately led to this person’s death.”

The victim’s parents witnessed the shooting, police said.

“He’s been working with his dad since he was young, so he always helped his dad,” family member Rimon Khazen told Click 2. “He was like an angel. He never cursed, he never harmed anybody. He was a good guy. I never seen him doing anything wrong.”

A school across the street from the dealership was put on lockdown for more than hour after the shooting, Click 2 reported. The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed after police determined the suspects had fled the scene and posed no threat to the school.

“We have no reason to believe that the suspect, at this time, entered anywhere near the school,” Hassig said.

Police spoke to several witnesses and say they have strong leads into the shooting, ABC13 reported.

“I wish that never happened to him,” Kazen continued. “The only thing we can do is just pray for him.”

Authorities have launched an investigation and are asking people to contact them if they have any information about the shooting.