‘You Played A Pivotal Role’: Ted Cruz Grills Biden Admin Nominee For ‘Appeasement’ Of Iran

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz grilled the Biden administration’s nominee for ambassador to Israel for his role in bolstering Iran’s strength under the Obama administration, during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Jack Lew, who served as Treasury Secretary under the Obama administration, oversaw the notorious “pallets of cash” shipment to Iran in 2016 and helped the former administration transfer billions to Tehran from 2013 to 2017. Cruz scolded Lew during his confirmation hearing for his “pivotal role” in the Obama administration’s “policy of appeasement” toward Iran. (RELATED: Biden’s Top Choice For Israel Ambassador Role Has History Of Placating CCP)

“You were a critical player in the Obama administration’s campaign of appeasement with Iran,” Cruz began. “You played a pivotal role in flooding over $100 billion to the Iranian regime – the Biden administration has continued flooding nearly an additional $100 billion.”

WATCH:

“That policy of appeasement – sending hundreds of billions of dollars to a theocratic, homicidal, genocidal maniac who leads chants of ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel’ – has proven catastrophic,” Cruz said. “The death squads in Israel from Hamas are funded in real and meaningful ways by the billions the Obama administration and now the Biden administration has flowed directly to Iran.”

Cruz also asked Lew whether he believed the world was a safer place after the Biden administration transferred hundreds of millions to the Gaza Strip, which has been under Hamas control since 2007. The money was sent despite the State Department warning that there was a “high risk” Hamas could benefit from it.

“So is the world safer or less safe because hundreds of millions were sent to Gaza when it’s controlled by Hamas?” Cruz asked.

Lew said he was not aware of specific reports that there was a high risk of sending money to the region but believed it “was for things like the hospital and humanitarian purposes.”

“Senator, Hamas’ activities have proven how evil they are and how important it is–” Lew began.

“Ok, so you’re not answering that question,” Cruz responded.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.