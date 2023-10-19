Editorial

Space Junk Could Start Killing Humans, Terrifying FAA Report Says

A report published by the Federal Aviation Administration in September says space junk is becoming a significant threat to life here on Earth.

By 2035, one person could be killed every two years from random satellites and other crap falling out of our skies, according to the FAA. As launches take place on a far more frequent basis, the risk of the things we send up to space coming back down becomes more serious.

“There are millions if not billions or trillions of objects which are untracked,” Florida tech aerospace engineering assistant professor Dr. Madhur Tiwari told FoxWeather. Thanks to the literal debris field that we’re turning space into, we have to come up with creative solutions to track all our space junk. “3D modeling of these debris fields, using machine learning and just vision, and it’s going to happen on the spacecraft without any humans in the loop,” he noted, per the outlet.

There is so much stuff up in our immediate cosmos, we’re getting a bit of a congestion problem. Most of the junk will burn up on re-entry, but not all of it.

The FAA’s concerns are mainly focused on non-geostationary satellites that fly in low-Earth orbit (LEO). By 2035, it is estimated some 28,000 pieces of satellites could withstand re-entry and plummet to Earth, smashing whatever they happen to land on. (RELATED: ‘Something Weird’ Is Happening In Space And Scientists Are Stumped)

Depending on the speed at which these things return to their makers, who knows what kind of crazy outcomes we might see. And many of these objects still have fuel in them. So yeah, get ready for gigantic space bombs.