Believe it or not, a Canadian politician provided a masterclass in how to own liberal and dishonest members of the media. Canadian Prime Minister candidate Pierre Poilievre was unphased by the most biased questions posed by a journalist, all while munching on an apple.

Are we finally in a place where we’re looking to Canadians for guidance on politics? Let’s talk about it.

