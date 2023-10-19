Crime-Ridden Blue City Residents Underreported Crimes By Nearly 50%: POLL

Nearly half of crime goes unreported in San Francisco, a poll published on Wednesday by local political research group GrowSF found.

The survey, which received 458 responses, found that although nearly a quarter of San Francisco residents have been the victim of a crime, 47% chose not to report the incident to the police, according to GrowSF. Nearly 80% of respondents listed crime and public safety as a major concern for the city, while 65% said that they disapproved of how Democratic Mayor London Breed was responding to major issues in San Francisco. (RELATED: Citizens Move To Recall Soros-Backed DA As Crime Swallows City)

“Over forty percent of those who experienced crime were repeat victims, with those living in District 9 (Hillary Ronen) and District 5 (Dean Preston) the most likely to be repeat victims,” GrowSF said in a survey analysis. “Unfortunately, half of all victims didn’t report their crimes to the police. What’s the point of reporting crimes if nothing happens? We must fully staff our police to decrease wait times, and improve case resolutions.”

Out of the respondents who said they had been a victim of a crime, 42% told GrowSF that they had been the victims of multiple crimes over the course of one year. Many of these residents lived in or near San Francisco’s most crime-ridden neighborhoods, including Chinatown, the Tenderloin district and the Mission district.

Announcing the GrowSF Pulse, a quarterly poll tracking the pulse of public opinion in San Francisco! 📈 Over two-thirds of San Franciscans say the city is on the wrong track, but 86% of San Franciscans say our problems are solvable!https://t.co/LoFfRNPxIs — GrowSF (@GrowSF) October 19, 2023

Crime across San Francisco has increased over the past year, with violent crimes in the dangerous downtown areas such as the Tenderloin district increasing by 240%, police data showed. The city has lost several major businesses in the past few months because of the rampant crime throughout San Francisco, although police records show that citywide crime has supposedly increased by only 3% since January.

Residents have demanded more police action to solve crimes in the city, but officers claim that they do not have enough funding and are undervalued by the mayor and local government. San Francisco has lost 250,000 residents between 2020 and 2022, according to The San Francisco Standard.

The San Francisco Police Department and mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

