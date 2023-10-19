U.S. Active-Duty Military Personnel Obesity Rates Surpass 20%, Report Says

A study conducted by the American Security Project (ASP) found that the obesity rate among active-duty personnel in the U.S. military reached 21.6% in 2022, Military.com reported.

The ASP research revealed that that figure doubled in comparison to a similar study that was conducted a decade ago, when the obesity rate for the same demographic was 10.4%, Military.com reported.

At present, the study concluded that 68% of active-duty service members are considered either overweight or obese, the outlet reported. Furthermore, the research revealed that general eating disorders among service members across the American military skyrocketed some 79% between 2017 and 2021.

The report suggested that the military should “treat obesity as a chronic disease.”

“The Department of Defense’s influence over the active-duty environment allows it to successfully mitigate this crisis by applying evidence-based treatments and controlling contributing factors such as diet, exercise, sleep, and stress,” author of the ASP report Courtney Manning outlined, Military.com reported.

One member of the House Armed Services Committee, Washington Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland, told the outlet in an email that high levels of obesity in the military are a life quality issue that require action to "ensure an agile fighting force."

“I am encouraged that the Department is seeking innovative ways, such as the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness system and the Future Soldier Prep Course, to ensure that we maintain standards of fitness and health,” Strickland added, the outlet noted.

The report comes as legislators and Pentagon officials are already tied up with a service–wide recruitment crisis.