Vulnerable Dem Senator Sprints Down Stairs To Duck Questions About Israel

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana sprinted down a flight of stairs on Thursday to avoid a reporter’s questions about his voting record on Israel.

The radical Islamic group Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages.“Senator Tester, why did you vote to allow mass boycotts of Israeli products by anti-Semitic activists?” the unidentified reporter asked in a 24-second video posted on X by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Tester is up for reelection in 2024 and could face former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who announced his candidacy in June. Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale is also considering a run for Tester’s Senate seat. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Time To Cowboy Up’: Rick Scott Announces Largest Ad Buy Of Any 2024 GOP Senate Candidate So Far)

WATCH:

YIKES: @jontester SPRINTS down the stairs when asked about his anti-Israel record pic.twitter.com/PnD9UTOrZ5 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 19, 2023

“Why did you vote to allow taxpayer dollars to go to Hamas, the terrorist group attacking Israel?” the reporter asked the Montana senator. “Do you regret voting to send billions of dollars to Iran?”

President Joe Biden announced $100 million in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip Wednesday, just days after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency posted on X that Hamas stole fuel and other relief supplies. However, the agency later deleted the tweets.

Tester leads Sheehy, 39% to 35%, according to a poll of 447 registered voters in Montana conducted Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 by Emerson College, with a 4.6% margin of error. Former President Donald Trump carried Montana easily in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and holds a 21-point lead over Biden in the Emerson poll.

Sheehy trailed Rosendale, 52% to 21%, according to a poll by J.L. Partners. The pool was conducted prior to Rosendale’s support for the successful effort to oust Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker of the House.

