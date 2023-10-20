Andre Iguodala Announces Retirement

Legendary NBA player Andre Iguodala has announced his retirement, calling it quits after nearly two decades of playing in the league.

Iguodala, 39, said his time in the NBA is over and that “it’s just the right time” for his story to come to an end, Marc J. Spears tweeted Friday.

Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is retiring from the NBA after nearly two decades in the league, he told @MarcJSpears. 🏀 4× NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

🏀 NBA Finals MVP (2015)

🏀 NBA All-Star (2012) pic.twitter.com/BddRyY1lV2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 20, 2023

“Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot,” Iguodala told Andscape.

Iguodala turned down a five-year contract with the Denver Nuggets in 2013, according to ESPN. Instead, he joined the Warriors and the rest was history. The defensive-minded forward won four championships with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022). Warriors owner Joe Lacob previously said he plans to retire the player’s No. 9 jersey, the outlet reported.

The pinnacle of Iguodala’s career occurred when he was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP as a result of his dominating defensive efforts. The Warriors faced the Cleveland Cavaliers that year, toting an influential LeBron James who was coming off an impressive 25.3 points per game. Iguodala’s defense was a key part of the Warriors winning ways that season, especially during the finals, according to CBS Sports.

4 x NBA Champion Andre Iguodala is reportedly retiring! Here are some of his most disgusting highlights from his 20-year career pic.twitter.com/Bzp4T9eISK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 20, 2023

“He’s always been a mature young man, and I’m proud to see what he’s done in his career on the floor,” New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green told Andscape. “An Olympic gold medalist. A four-time NBA champion. But I’m even proud of him for who he is off the floor, [a] devoted husband and father.”

Iguodala was also a part of the winning team in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. With his retirement imminent, LeBron James is now the oldest player in the league, according to Bleacher Report.