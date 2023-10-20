‘Repeating What His Handlers Wrote For Him’: Col. Macgregor Says There Was ‘No Truth’ In Biden’s Oval Office Address

Retired U.S. Army col. Douglas Macgregor said President Joe Biden’s Thursday night address to the nation had “no truth” to it and argued the president was “simply repeating what his handlers wrote for him,” during an appearance on former Judge Andrew Napolitano’s podcast.

Napolitano first played an excerpt of Biden’s Oval Office address in which the president said, “[w]hen Putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he would take Kiev and all of Ukraine in a matter of days. Well, over a year later, Putin has failed, and he continues to fail. Kiev still stands because of the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Ukraine has regained more than 50 percent of the territory Russian troops once occupied.”

“Is any of what he said true?” Napolitano asked Macgregor when the clip of Biden speaking ended. “Did Putin ever expect to take Kiev? Did the Ukrainians even arguably take back 50% of the land that is legally Russia?”

WATCH starting at 3:00

Macgregor recalled a story from 1920s Soviet Russia in which Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky was approached by a central committee member who told him he was printing something untrue. Trotsky’s reply, according to McGregor, was, “Don’t worry about it, comrade, paper will put up with anything you put on it.”

“Well, right now,” Macgregor continued, “it appears that the American people are going to put up with anything anybody says in Washington, whether it’s true or not. And of course there was no truth in anything that President Biden said.” (RELATED: Disinfo Reporter, Other Journalists Spread Hamas Narrative On Hospital Rocket Strike)

Macgregor continued to poke holes in the idea that Americans must support a war in Ukraine “But this is the larger trope that we are somehow or another involved in some great struggle for democracy, which has nothing to do with what’s happening right now, and that we have to mobilize our respective arsenal of democracy to support this great war. It’s lunacy, but it’s all he knows. He’s simply repeating what his handlers wrote for him.”

Biden asked Congress for an additional $105 billion in funding for the wars in Ukraine and Israel during his Thursday night Oval Office address.