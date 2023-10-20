Dems Praise Biden’s ‘Cognizant’ Israel Response: ‘This Is A Man That Does Not Seem Demented’

From a sit-down TV interview, to an Oval Office address and even a trip to a war-torn country, Democratic strategists are praising President Joe Biden’s response to the Israel-Hamas war as “cognizant” and “strong.”

Biden’s initial response to the terrorist organization Hamas’ attack on Israel came under scrutiny from prominent conservative media figures who criticized the president for failing to make frequent public statements while the war raged in the Middle East. But Democratic strategists told the Daily Caller the president has handled the Israel-Hamas war well, giving numerous public appearances and even presenting himself as a strong commander-in-chief.

“I think the president is doing these [press] interviews, and a byproduct of that his team is high-fiving. That look — that this is a man that is cognizant. This is a man that does not seem demented, or have dementia of any kind. This is a man that we see speaking and answering questions, and we’re only seeing an edited version of the interview,” Leslie Marshall told the Daily Caller, adding that the president doesn’t appear to be using notes or stumbling very often in his public appearances.

“You don’t see what people are concerned about attached to the age,” Marshall continued. “I think that’s very important.”

Biden initially faced backlash for his response to the attack on Israel after he hosted a barbecue for White House staff and their families one day after the war broke out. The following day, the White House called a “lid” before noon, indicating there wouldn’t be any more public appearances that day. With nine Americans reported dead at the time, television host Mark Levin blasted the “lid” as a “disgusting disgrace.”

The White House has since attempted to turn the perception of Biden’s response around. The president stopped by a roundtable with Jewish community leaders, where he claimed he had seen “confirmed images of terrorists beheading children.” The White House later walked back the president’s claim, saying he had not seen such images.

Biden then sat down with “60 Minutes” for an interview, where he discussed his administration’s response to the wars in Israel and Ukraine. The president added during the interview that he thought it would be a “big mistake” for Israel to occupy Gaza while retaliating against Hamas’ terrorist attack on the country.

“I think not only is it important as he has been … more visible, but I’m hearing from conservatives that when he spoke the other day, perhaps it was one of the strongest speeches that they ever heard. I think there are a lot of things when you see these interviews, you’re not seeing a senile old frail man,” Marshall told the Daily Caller, adding that it is important to see the president being strong in a time of crisis.

“That’s why you need your president assuring you that ‘we’re in charge,’ answering a question with CBS about ‘can we handle supporting Ukraine and Israel,'” Marshall continued.

The president traveled to Israel on Wednesday to make a statement and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the war-torn country. While in Israel Biden discussed a rocket strike near a Gaza hospital, the perpetrator of which is still disputed as Israeli and Hamas forces blame each other. Biden said that based on what he had seen, the strike came from “the other team.” (RELATED: ‘All For A Political Agenda’: Vets Blast White House For Bragging About Biden’s Visits To War Zones)

“When there’s a foreign crisis of this magnitude, Americans expect the commander-in-chief to be commander-in-chief and talk less about politics and talk more about the threat to world peace that is bubbling up in the saga,” Brad Bannon told the Daily Caller. “I think the president has handled this thing very well. And you know, as the president always says, ‘Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.’ And he is taking strong, decisive action. The Republicans look horrible.”

Biden announced $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank while in Israel, despite reports Hamas had taken fuel and medical supplies meant for Palestinian refugees sent from the United Nations, according to The Times of Israel.

Following his trip to Israel, Biden gave a rare Oval Office address to discuss the ongoing conflicts in the Jewish state and in Ukraine. During his speech, the president maintained the United States’ support for Israel while also touting an urgent budget request to fund the war-torn country, along with Ukraine in its war against Russia. (RELATED: ‘The Worst Thing For Israel’: House Republicans Quickly Dismiss Biden’s Latest Aid Package For Israel And Ukraine)

After Biden’s speech, the White House asked Congress to pass a budget request totaling $105 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel. The package allocates $61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine and $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, funding that aims to fulfill Biden’s previous promises to back both countries during ongoing conflict.

“I think this crisis has put Biden in his comfort zone because he has relationships with all these Middle East leaders as [former] vice president and as a [former] senator,” Bannon told the Daily Caller. “On the short haul, I think this will reflect very well on the president, because he’s taken strong and decisive action, while Trump rambles and the GOP in the House sits on its butt — and over the long term, it depends on so many factors.”