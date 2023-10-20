EXCLUSIVE: Nonprofit Head Bragged About Hosting Chinese Police Station Right In Front Of NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The chairman of a New York City nonprofit bragged about housing an allegedly illegal Chinese police station in front of Mayor Eric Adams during a 2022 gala, video footage shows.

At the America Changle Association’s 24th anniversary banquet, its chairman, Lu Jianshun, took the stage and said the organization had established a “Fuzhou Police Department” within its headquarters, footage from the Sept. 26, 2022 event shows. The video also shows Adams was sitting in the front row.

“In 2020, we collaborated with the Changle District Court to establish a so-called Changle Overseas Chinese Dispute Litigation Center for Foreign Affairs and to help our fellow Changlenese to fight for judicial rights and interests,” Lu Jianshun said during his 2022 banquet speech, which was translated into English as he spoke, footage shows.

“At the very beginning of the year of 2022, in order to better implement the motherland government’s policy of benefitting the Overseas Chinese, our councilor of our association — which part of the — our councilor of our association, Mr. Lu Jianwang was invited to participate in the opening of ‘The World End Of The World,’ which is Overseas 110 network platform founded by the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau, and was also entrusted to set up the Fuzhou Police Department in the Changle Association of America,” Lu Jianshun said.

The United States District Court in the Eastern District of New York unsealed a complaint in April 2023 charging two members of America Changle Association — one of whom was Lu Jianshun’s, Lu Jianwang — with conspiring to act as agents of the People’s Republic of China and crimes related to opening and operating an illegal overseas police station. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: US Venture Capital Firms Participated In Chinese Gov’t ‘Technology Transfer’ Contests)

The Eastern District of New York’s unsealed complaint states that “Lu Jianwang and others” operated an “unofficial police station” on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of China’s “primary domestic law enforcement agency,” the Ministry of Public Security. By January 2022, the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau had opened 30 such international police stations, dubbed “110 overseas stations,” according to the complaint.

The Ministry of Public Security ordered Lu Jianwang to “identify the locations of Chinese persons of interests in the United States,” including a dissident living in California, the complaint alleges.

The New York Post has reported that sources close to the mayor claim Adams was unaware of America Changle Association’s police station at the time of the nonprofit’s banquet. However, video footage shows Lu Jianshun discussing the police station and its operations during the gala, with Adams sitting front and center.

“We started a new division in our association, which is helping everybody to collect their driver’s license, to register and to get their ID card from their hometown,” Lu Jianshun said during the 2022 gala.

Later in the evening, Adams was welcomed on stage and delivered a speech praising America Changle Association, footage from the event shows. Adams was joined on stage by Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, both of whom would later face federal charges, according to photos posted in an article by overseas.fjsen.com.

“This is such an important organization to empower our Chinese American community, particularly those from the Changle district in Fujian province,” Adams said during his speech at the 2022 banquet, footage from the event shows. “As a city, this is an important businessmen and women, you are the foundation of this community in general, but throughout this entire city.”

“Your organization has been instrumental in our efforts to provide life-sustaining support to our newest New Yorkers and their descendants,” Adams continued. “And, so, I celebrate you on this 24th anniversary for the cultural contributions and how you continue to make this city a great place to raise children and families.”

Adams also acknowledged the presence of several other New York Democratic politicians, footage from the event shows

“I’m especially happy to share the table with our amazing councilwoman, Sandra Ung, and our great senator in the state of New York, Senator John Liu, who have strong voices speaking on behalf of your community,” Adams said.

After his speech, Adams presented Lu Jianshun with a “Certificate of Recognition,” according to event footage.

In addition to Adams, several of the other New York Democratic politicians or their representatives also took the stage during the banquet, footage shows. This included New York City Council member Sandra Ung, New York State Sen. John Liu and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng’s “community liaison,” Sydney Li, all of whom delivered speeches in Mandarin.

Winnie Greco, special assistant to Adams, also delivered a speech in Mandarin, footage from the event shows.

During her speech, Greco welcomed several staff members of Adams’ office as well as two New York Police Department officers to the stage, telling the audience to reach out to the mayor’s office for help with operating a small business or immigration matters, according to event footage.

In April 2023, the DCNF reported that Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attended an apparent 2022 fundraiser for Meng with Lu Jianwang at Crown One Restaurant in New York City.

Meng has attended multiple events alongside Lu Jianwang, including the September 2016 opening of America Changle Association’s Manhattan headquarters, the DCNF reported. During the event, Meng stood beside Lu Jianwang during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, photos from the event showed.

Adams, Greco, Meng, Li, Liu and Ung did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

America Changle Association, Chen and the Lu brothers could not be reached for comment.

