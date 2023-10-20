‘You Should Be Ashamed’: MSNBC Host Gets Dragged During Fiesty Spat

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan got dragged on Friday in a Twitter spat for shilling for Hamas but lambasting Israel.

Hasan tweeted a link to an Amnesty article alleging Israel has committed war crimes. The article comes just weeks after Hamas terrorists launched a barbaric attack on innocent Israelis, killing more than 1,200 and taking more than 100 people hostage.

“We’ve spent so much time obsessively examining the hospital attack from multiple angles that we’ve ignored the numerous other well-documented Israeli attacks on civilian targets. Here are 5 documented examples that @amnesty says may be war crimes,” Hasan tweeted.

Self-proclaimed “online personality” Damin Toell responded to Hasan with a quote tweet of one of the TV host’s earlier tweets that read “‘Will you apologize for what was done to the Israeli civilians on October 7th?’ Some solid questions in here.” (RELATED: MSNBC Host, Palestinian Analyst Say Attacks On Israel Deserve ‘Context’, Blame Israel)

“When it comes to Israel, you talk about war crimes. When it comes to Hamas, suddenly you’re very restrained,” Toell said in his quote tweet. “‘Oh, these are very interesting questions, very solid, hmm, makes me ponder.'”

Hasan then deleted two of his replies to Toell, one that began mocking Toell with “yawn.” Toell’s response of “apologize for what, Mehdi” remains on X. Hasan then deleted his response to which Toell responded:

“You’re a TV host working for a multibillion dollar corporation and I’m some schmuck on Twitter that no one knows and you just falsely smeared me as being racist and islamophobic. This is absolutely vile stuff, Mehdi. You should be ashamed at a minimum.”

You’re a TV host working for a multibillion dollar corporation and I’m some schmuck on Twitter that no one knows and you just falsely smeared me as being racist and islamophobic. This is absolutely vile stuff, Mehdi. You should be ashamed at a minimum. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 20, 2023

Hasan responded to Toell by saying that he would delete his tweets because “you’re not going to apologize for smearing me, even though what you said was false and dangerous, and you’re going to pretend you’re the victim.”

Since you’re not going to apologize for smearing me, even though what you said was false and dangerous, and you’re going to pretend you’re the victim, I’ll delete my tweets. You’re not worth it. I hope you’ll delete yours. I made a mistake responding. It’s pointless. Goodbye. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 20, 2023

“I hope you’ll delete yours.”