New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Announces $1.4M In Northern Border Security Funding

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced a “tenfold increase in patrols” along the New Hampshire-Canadian border.

Sununu said the state will allocate $1.4 million from its current budget towards the creation of a new Northern Border Alliance Task Force, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The governor cited geopolitical volatility and threats associated with illegal crossings for the uptick in security measures along the nearly-60-mile borderline between the Granite State and Canada.

“There’s national security implications to securing the northern border that are becoming more and more obvious everyday,” Gov. Sununu said during a press conference. The governor made the announcement with state Attorney General John Formella. (RELATED: Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Calls For A Wall On The Northern Border)

“In light of the terrorist attacks by Hamas aimed at innocent Israelis, global tensions and threats are now at an all-time high,” he added.

The Federal Govt refuses to take action on our Northern Border. They cut funding, limited resources, and have thrown their hands up. Without adequate federal support, the state is stepping up. In meeting with law enforcement up north, it is clear we need more targeted resources. pic.twitter.com/mkaSwflqiv — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 19, 2023

Additionally, Sununu said the number of encounters with individuals on the terrorist watch list across all northern border states has risen, according to AP.

There were close to 6,000 illegal border crossers taken into custody across sections of the northern border in New Hampshire, Vermont and areas of upstate New York from October 2022 through the end of August 2023, AP reported, citing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stats. The number marked an increase of 829 apprehensions from the same period the year before. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It Hasn’t Stopped’: The Northern Border Is Wide Open And People Are Funneling Across)

“We can’t stand by, and we won’t,” Sununu continued. “We’re going to do whatever we can to make sure that we’re providing the necessary resources and security for our citizens.”

The number of patrol hours along the border is poised to increase from approximately 55 per month to a sum of 10,000 hours across the next 18 months, according to AP. The Northern Border Alliance Task Force security coalition will form an official partnership between state, county and local law enforcement officials to heighten the number of total border patrol hours.

State police, forest rangers, Fish and Game officers as well as local and county law enforcement officials will be included in the Department of Safety-funded task force, according to a Friday press release from Sununu’s office.

A vast majority of New Hampshire’s northern border lies in the town of Pittsburg, according to AP. Pittsburg Police Chief Rick Dube confirmed to the outlet that his department has experienced troubles along the border, but wouldn’t get into specifics.

“It’s a cat-and-mouse game. You got to be in the right spot at the right time. They could be in the woods, and it’s so dense up there, they can be 5 feet away from you, 10 feet away from you and you can walk right by them,” he said. “It’s a struggle.”