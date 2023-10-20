Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Admits Bizarre Fear Of Birds In New Interview

Olivia Rodrigo has taken her place as one of the top pop artists in the music industry, and it seems she can tackle absolutely anything with ease — except birds.

Rodrigo admitted her bizarre fear of birds during a September interview with Rolling Stone, giving fans an interesting explanation as to why she can’t make peace with our feathered friends.

“Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours,” Rodrigo said.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter and former Disney star declared birds are her “biggest fear” during the interview.

She detailed how she feels about animals with feathers, and it’s likely not the explanation you imagined it would be.

“Everyone’s all afraid about aliens and shit,” she said, drawing a comparison between different things people fear. “They’re like, ‘What are the aliens going to look like?’ I’m like, ‘We have birds on our planet, and we’re not scared of them.”

“‘We’re fine!’” she added, seemingly sarcastically.

The famous singer quipped about the conspiracy theory that birds aren’t real, and added her two cents about needing more evidence before she can trust the flying animals.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Have you ever seen a pigeon’s nest? Have you ever seen a pigeon lay an egg?”” she said. (RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Rushed Off Stage After Props Crash During MTV Awards)

Rodrigo drew on her own personal experiences to drive her message home.

“‘And me at 18 years old, I’m like, ‘Wow. I’ve never seen a pigeon’s nest!’” she told Rolling Stone.