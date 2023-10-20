Penn State Prof Tells Students They Don’t Have To Come To Class When Riley Gaines Is On Campus

A professor at Penn State University sent an email to her students letting them know they didn’t have to come to class because activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was speaking on campus.

An email obtained by Gaines reads, “There are a number of scheduled and rumored events taking place at Penn State today and over the next few days. We will have class as scheduled and I plan to talk about some of the issues brought up by these events.”

“I hope you all will be in class and contribute your thoughts; however, I recognize that some folks may not feel comfortable being on campus while these events are taking place,” the email continued. “For that reason, we will have a liberal leave policy for class today.”

The professor claimed Gaines is “anti-trans” and encouraged students to attend “Dignity Day,” which she argued was a “good way to counter the hateful messages espoused by Ms. Gaines.”

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Twitter Troll Imprisoned Over Memes)