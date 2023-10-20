Police Ramp Up Efforts To Solve Mystery Of Man Whose Body Was Found In Freezer 9 Years After Disappearance

London police are offering a reward up to £20,000 ($24,260) for information concerning the mysterious death of Roy Bigg, whose remains were found in a freezer nine years after he went missing, ABC News reported.

Bigg had been missing since February 2012. Construction workers discovered the freezer with his body in the basement of a disused wine bar on Romford Road in Forest Gate in October 2021, according to ABC News.

The man is believed to have been about 70 at the time of his death, and might have been in the freezer for several years, ABC News reported, citing Metropolitan Police.

“It’s now been more than two years since Roy was found. Although our investigation, and previous media appeals have provided us with information about Roy’s life, we still need your help to identify who is responsible,” Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Employee Reportedly Discovers Dead Body Inside Arby’s Freezer)

The post-mortem examination was inconclusive regarding the cause of Bigg’s death and the remains were identified only through the man’s dental records, according to ABC News.

The police urge anyone with information relating to Bigg’s whereabouts between 2012 and 2021 or any other details that could aid the investigation to come forward, ensuring that those who wish to remain anonymous can do so, the report states.