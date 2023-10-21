Detroit Synagogue President Found Outside Home Killed In Stabbing

The president of a synagogue board, Samantha Woll, was found dead outside her home in Detroit Saturday morning, according to police.

Woll was found outside her home this morning with multiple stab wounds, and police believe she was killed inside her home, according to CNN. Police have not stated a motive for the crime, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation he was “devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders.”

“Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue,” Duggan said. “It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm. Sam’s loss has left a huge hole in the Detroit community.”

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where Woll served as president of the board, said in a Facebook post that they are “shocked and saddened” to learn of her unexpected death.

“At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available,” the post said. “May her memory be a blessing.”

BREAKING: The President of one of Detroit’s best known synagogues, Samantha Woll, has been found stabbed to death in front of her house. She was also the founder of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit, an organization created to build better relations between the 2 communities pic.twitter.com/p2IL3ZUhJC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2023



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also responded on Facebook, saying she is “shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder.”

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” Nessel said. “She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

