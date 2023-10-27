Video Shows Elite Israeli Navy Unit Raiding Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage of an elite naval unit in Israel that raided Gaza on Thursday night to take out Hamas infrastructure.

The elite Shayetet 13 commando unit was identified as the one responsible for the raid, The Jerusalem Post reported. The unit specializes in counterterrorism, maritime intelligence and rescuing hostages at sea operations.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari uploaded footage of the raid to Twitter.

לוחמי שייטת 13 ביצעו במהלך הלילה פשיטה ממוקדת מהים בדרום רצועת עזה. במסגרת הפעילות, הכוחות השמידו תשתיות טרור של ארגון הטרור חמאס ופעלו במתחם המשמש את כוחות הקומנדו הימי של הארגון. בתקיפה לקחו חלק כלי שיט נוספים של זרוע הים וכלי טיס. הכוחות יצאו מהמרחב עם סיום המשימה. pic.twitter.com/3l9Ouqi9nj — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 27, 2023

Hagari noted that Shayetet 13 “carried out a targeted raid from the sea in the south of the Gaza Strip during the night” in his commentary on the video.

“As part of the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructures of the Hamas terrorist organization and operated in a compound used by the organization’s naval commando forces.”

“Additional vessels of the navy and aircraft took part in the attack. The troops left the area upon completion of the mission,” Hagari added in his tweet.

This was the second such limited raid the Israelis did Thursday.

The first raid consisted of soldiers and tanks destroying obstacles in Gaza. This was done in preparation for what Israeli authorities say will be a forthcoming general offensive into the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages the terrorists have taken, according to Hagari.