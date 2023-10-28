REPORT: ‘Friends’ Star Dies Of Apparent Drowning

Matthew Perry, an actor on the popular sitcom “Friends,” died Saturday, according to reports.

Perry, 54, was reportedly found in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles-area residence, where law enforcement stated he experienced cardiac arrest and died due to drowning, per TMZ. Neither drugs nor foul play are currently suspected in Perry’s death, per the outlet. (RELATED: ‘I Had A 2% Chance To Live’: Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction Journey In New Memoir)

The actor was known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit ’90s sitcom “Friends.” “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, is considered one of the most popular and influential sitcoms of all time and maintains a large international fanbase long after its conclusion. The series finale of “Friends” was watched by 52.5 million people and holds the title of fifth most-watched series finale of all time, per the outlet.

Perry also acted in other popular shows, such as “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Ally McBeal,” “The West Wing,” “Scrubs” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Perry publicly struggled with substance abuse during and after his time on “Friends.” Perry shared his personal battle against drug and alcohol addiction in his memoir, which was released last year.