U-Haul Packed With A Literal Ton Of Weed Smashes Into Police Station, Driver Claims He Was Shot

Two individuals were arrested after a U-Haul truck packed with around 2,000 pounds of marijuana crashed Thursday into a police station in Sierra Madre, California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The U-Haul reportedly sideswiped a BMW before smashing into the police station. The BMW driver followed the truck to the police station and reported the incident, according to KABC-TV.

The driver of the marijuana-filled U-Haul, who reportedly sustained an arm injury, claimed to have been shot in the Temple City area before the crash. Authorities are investigating the driver’s claims and the alleged shooting incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers responding to the incident discovered the significant amount of marijuana packed in vacuum-sealed plastic bags and cardboard boxes in the U-Haul truck’s cargo area, per the Los Angeles Times. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Apparently Slamming Car Into Police Station While Blasting ‘Welcome To The Jungle’)

Both the driver and a passenger from the U-Haul were taken into custody Friday on suspicions of narcotics possession. The injured driver has since received medical attention and is presently undergoing questioning at the sheriff’s station in Temple City, the outlet noted.

Authorities moved the U-Haul to the station as part of their ongoing investigation, KABC-TV reported.