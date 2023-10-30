Best Bodybuilding Supplements for Muscle Growth and Mass: All You Need to Know

At some point, you realize your bodybuilding program is no longer cutting it; that you want more than to just be built like a rock and actually look like The Rock. That’s why you’re now looking for help from the best bodybuilding supplements.

The question is, how do you find the right brands among so many products? You’re in luck because we did the heavy lifting for you.

We reviewed the best bodybuilding supplements based on ingredients, what customers say, and benefits plus safety. Read on and find out why D-Bal Max is top dog when it comes to bodybuilding.

Top Supplements for Bodybuilding

What supplements do bodybuilders take? This guide about the best supplements for bodybuilding will answer that and more. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced lifter, these supplements can help you reach your bodybuilding goals faster and easier.

1. D-Bal Max – Best Bodybuilding Supplements Overall

Pros

Formulated to work like Dianabol

Promotes protein synthesis, nitrogen retention, and muscle growth

Formulated for strength, stamina, and performance

Reduces fatigue, soreness, and recovery time

Contains natural and legal ingredients

Cons

Only available on official website

May cause some side effects such as acne, hair loss, or liver damage

D-Bal Max is one of the best bodybuilding supplements formulated to work like Dianabol. It also contains natural and legal ingredients that stimulate your body’s own anabolic processes, with a lower risk of side effects.

Who Is D-Bal Max Best for?

D-Bal Max is best for anyone who wants to experience the benefits of Dianabol with lower risks. It is ideal for bodybuilders who want to gain more muscle mass, strength, and endurance, as well as improve their physique and performance. D-Bal Max can also help anyone who wants to speed up their muscle recovery and overcome plateaus.

Who Should Avoid D-Bal Max?

D-Bal Max is not recommended for women, as it may cause virilization or disrupt healthy hormone balance.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

Pro BCAA Complex

20-Hydroxyecdysterone

Whey Protein Complex

Dosage

Take three capsules of D-Bal Max per day with water.

For best results, use D-Bal Max for at least two months along with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Price

One bottle (45 capsules): $68.95

You can save money by buying in bulk: two tubs cost $139.95 and come with one free bottle, while three bottles cost $279.85 and come with three free tubs.

Summary

D-Bal Max contains natural ingredients that mimic the effects of Dianabol, a potent anabolic steroid with lower risks.

2. TestoPrime – Best for Older Men

Pros

Supports natural testosterone production and muscle growth

Boosts energy, metabolism, and fat burning

Reduces stress and fatigue

Improves libido and sexual performance

Safe and legal alternative to synthetic steroids

Cons

Results may vary depending on individual factors

Not suitable for people under 18 or with medical conditions

TestoPrime contains 12 potent ingredients that may enhance testosterone production, muscle growth, fat loss, and overall performance. It is especially for older men who want to reduce the effects of declining testosterone levels.

Who Is TestoPrime Best for?

TestoPrime is best for older men experiencing low testosterone levels due to aging, stress, or other factors. It can help restore their testosterone levels and enjoy the benefits of increased strength, stamina, vitality, and confidence. TestoPrime may also help men achieve faster and better results from training by supporting protein synthesis, oxygen delivery, and recovery.

Who Should Avoid TestoPrime?

TestoPrime is a supplement that may affect hormone levels and metabolism, so it is important to consult with a doctor before using it.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid

Fenugreek

KSM-66 Ashwagandha

Dosage

Take four capsules of TestoPrime every morning before breakfast with a glass of water.

Price

One bottle (120 capsules): $59.99

Two bottles of TestoPrime plus one free bottle cost $119.99

Three bottles of TestoPrime plus three free bottles cost $179.99

Summary

TestoPrime is for older men who want to counteract how aging affects their testosterone levels and boost their metabolism and muscle growth at the same time.

>>Get more muscle with TestoPrime

3. CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack – Best Stack for Bulking and Cutting

Pros

Combines six powerful legal steroids for maximum results

Increases muscle mass, strength, and endurance

Enhances fat burning and preserves lean muscle

Improves recovery time and reduces muscle soreness

Offers free worldwide shipping and a buy 2 get 1 free deal

Cons

Only available online from the official website

May cause acne, hair loss, or increased aggression

CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack is a combination of six supplements formulated like anabolic steroids with a lower risk of side effects. It is one of the best bodybuilding supplements if you want to gain massive muscle mass, increase strength, and burn fat in one complete package.

Who Is CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack Best for?

CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack is best for those serious about building muscle and losing fat. It is suitable for both beginners and advanced users who want to take their bodybuilding to the next level. The Stack is claimed to help users gain up to 20 lbs of lean muscle mass, increase their bench press by up to 50 lbs, and reduce their body fat percentage by up to 10%.

Who Should Avoid CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack?

CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack, as good as it sounds on paper, is not for those looking for a quick fix or a magic pill. Consumers need to follow a proper diet and exercise regimen to see the best results from CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack.

CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack Is Composed Of:

D-Bal

Testo-Max

DecaDuro

Trenorol

Clenbutrol

Anadrole

Dosage

Take three capsules of each product per day with water, approximately 45 minutes before your workout.

Use CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack for at least two months, followed by a 1.5 week break.

Price

One stack of CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack (six bottles) costs $274.99

Two stacks of CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack plus one free stack cost $549.98

Free shipping worldwide and a free guidebook.

Summary

CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack consists of D-Bal, Testo-Max, DecaDuro, Trenorol, Clenbutrol, and Anadrole, which work together to boost nitrogen retention, protein synthesis, red blood cell production, oxygen delivery, thermogenesis, and metabolism.

>>Get ripped with CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack

4. Trenorol – Best Trenbolone Alternative

Pros

Legal and steroid-free

Can enhance athletic performance

Some ingredients can boost testosterone

60-day money-back guarantee

Money-saving opportunities when buying in bulk

Cons

Not vegetarian-friendly (contains dairy and gelatin)

Pricier than some similar options

Trenorol is a pre-workout supplement that aims to replicate the effects of the anabolic steroid Trenbolone, but without the risky side effects. It is formulated to support strength, stamina, and overall performance during intense workouts.

Who Is Trenorol Best for?

Trenorol is best if you want to keep muscle mass while cutting body fat. Some users also mention that it promotes vascularity (i.e. that “veiny” look) for those looking to compete.

Who Should Avoid Trenorol?

Trenorol can affect hormone levels and blood pressure, so it is important to consult with a doctor before using it.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

Nettle leaf extract

Beta-sitosterol

Pepsin

Dosage

Take three capsules of Trenorol per day with water, approximately 45 minutes before your workout.

Price

One bottle of Trenorol (90 capsules) costs $64.99

Two bottles of Trenorol plus one free bottle cost $129.99

Summary

Trenorol may support processes that allow for faster muscle recovery and the coveted “veiny” aesthetic, making it one of the best bodybuilding supplements if you’re competing

>>Get ripped with Trenorol

5. Anadrole – Best Anadrol Alternative

Pros

Legal alternative to Anadrol

Increases red blood cell count and oxygen delivery

Boosts strength and endurance

Speeds up recovery and muscle growth

Offers free worldwide shipping and a buy 2 get 1 free deal

Cons

Only available online from the official website

May cause acne, hair loss, or increased aggression

Anadrole is claimed to work like the anabolic steroid Anadrol but with lower risks. It is formulated to support your red blood cell count, which results in higher oxygen levels and improved cardio performance. It also gives you dry, DHT-like gains for lean body mass.

Who Is Anadrole Best for?

Anadrole is ideal if you want to increase strength and power during workouts. Customers say it helped them gain up to 10 lbs of lean muscle mass, increase their bench press by up to 30 lbs, and improve their stamina and recovery.

Who Should Avoid Anadrole?

Despite its “safer than steroid” label, CrazyBulk Anadrole is not for you if you are under 18 years of age, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people with medical conditions or allergies.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

Soy Protein Isolate

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Whey Protein Concentrate

Dosage

Take two capsules of Anadrole per day with water, approximately 20 minutes before your breakfast.

Price

One bottle (60 capsules): $64.99

Two bottles of Anadrole plus one free bottle cost $129.99.

Summary

Anadrole is one of the best bodybuilding supplements for people who want to increase their strength and power, especially with intense lifts.

>>Get more muscle with Anadrole

6. DecaDuro – Best Deca-Durabolin Alternative

Pros

Works like Deca-Durabolin without the needles

Increases nitrogen retention and protein synthesis for muscle growth

Enhances red blood cell production and oxygen delivery for endurance

Supports collagen synthesis and joint health for faster recovery

100% legal, non-toxic, and backed by positive reviews

Cons

Only available on the official website of Crazy Bulk

May not work for everyone or as fast as expected

DecaDuro is one of the best bodybuilding supplements that claims to deliver all the benefits of real Deca-Durabolin, without any needles, prescriptions, or major side effects.

Who Is DecaDuro Best for?

DecaDuro is especially suitable for those who are looking for a legal and effective alternative to Deca-Durabolin. It may help you achieve your bodybuilding goals faster and easier by enhancing your performance and recovery without the risks associated with anabolic steroids.

Who Should Avoid DecaDuro?

It is not advised to take DecaDuro if you are taking any medication or other supplements that may interact with it. You should always consult your doctor before using any supplements for bodybuilding.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Panax ginseng

Wild yam

Dosage

Three capsules per day, preferably 45 minutes before your workout.

Price

One bottle (90 capsules): $61.99

You can save money by buying in bulk from the official website of Crazy Bulk, where you can get two bottles for $123.98 and get one free, or get four bottles for $185.97 and get two free.

Summary

DecaDuro is made from natural ingredients that are legal, low risk, and effective. If you want to take your bodybuilding to the next level, you should give DecaDuro a try.

>>Get bigger and stronger with DecaDuro

7. PrimeShred – Best for Fat Loss

Pros

Boosts lipolysis and fat metabolism

Enhances energy and focus

Improves mood and motivation

Contains natural and safe ingredients

Offers 100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on official website

High caffeine content may cause jitters

PrimeShred helps you get rid of stubborn fat and achieve a shredded physique by increasing your metabolic rate and energy levels. It also supports your mood and motivation, making it easier to stick to your diet and exercise plan.

Who Is PrimeShred Best for?

PrimeShred is best for anyone who wants to burn fat faster and reveal their lean muscles. It is especially suitable for bodybuilders who are in the cutting phase and need a supplement that can help them maintain their muscle mass while losing fat.

Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?

PrimeShred is not recommended for people who are sensitive to caffeine or other stimulants, as it contains a high dose of caffeine.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

Green tea extract

L-tyrosine

Rhodiola rosea root

Dosage

Take three capsules of PrimeShred 20 minutes before breakfast every day.

Price

One bottle (90 capsules): $49.95

You can save money by buying in bulk: two bottles cost $99.95 and come with one free bottle, while three bottles cost $149.95 and come with two free bottles and a free ebook.

Summary

PrimeShred is one of the best supplements for bodybuilding if you want to lose fat fast and get a ripped physique.

>>Get more muscle with PrimeShred

8. Testogen – Best Testosterone Booster for Bodybuilding

Pros

Increases testosterone levels naturally and safely

Enhances muscle growth, strength, and stamina

Supports fat loss and libido

Improves mood and confidence

Comes with free worldwide shipping and a 100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on official website

May cause minor side effects such as acne or hair loss

Testogen is one of the best bodybuilding supplements for boosting testosterone. It may help you build more muscle, burn more fat, and perform better in the gym and in the bedroom. It may also improve your mood and confidence, making you feel more energetic and motivated.

Who Is Testogen Best for?

Testogen is best for men who want to support muscle growth while enjoying the benefits of higher testosterone. It is one of the top bodybuilder supplements if you want more muscle mass, strength, and endurance, and lose excess body fat.

Who Should Avoid Testogen?

Testogen is not recommended for women, as it may cause hormonal imbalance. It is also not suitable for minors, or people with medical conditions or allergies.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

D-aspartic acid

Magnesium

Fenugreek extract

Dosage

Take four capsules of Testogen 20 minutes before breakfast every day.

Price

One bottle (120 capsules): $59.99

You can save money by buying in bulk: two bottles cost $119.99 and come with one free bottle, while three bottles cost $179.99 and come with two free bottles and a free ebook.

Summary

Testogen is built not just for bodybuilding, but to also support healthy testosterone levels.

>>Get more muscle with Testogen

9. HyperGH 14X – Best HGH Booster for Bodybuilders

Pros

Supports healthy HGH levels

Contains 15 potent amino acids and herbal extracts

Formulated for muscle growth, fat loss, sleep quality, and vitality

Comes with oral capsules and oral spray for maximum absorption

Has no synthetic HGH

Cons

Only available on the official website of Leading Edge Health

May take some time to see noticeable results

HyperGH 14X is made by Leading Edge Health, a trusted manufacturer of dietary supplements and vitamins. It may help stimulate your pituitary gland to secrete more HGH using a combination of potent amino acids and herbal extracts.

Who Is HyperGH 14X Best for?

HyperGH 14X is best for anyone who wants to increase their HGH levels naturally and safely. It is especially suitable for bodybuilders who want to gain more muscle, strength, and endurance, as well as lose fat and recover faster.

Who Should Avoid HyperGH 14X?

HyperGH 14X is not recommended for men who aren’t looking for an HGH booster or for those who prefer a testosterone booster like Testogen or a steroid-like formula such as D-Bal Max. You should always consult your doctor before using any supplements for bodybuilding.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

L-Ornithine

Deer Antler Velvet

Colostrum

Dosage

The recommended dosage of HyperGH 14X is four capsules per day, two in the morning before breakfast and two in the evening before bedtime.

Use the oral spray twice per day, once in the morning and once in the evening.

Price

One box with one oral spray: $79.99

You can save money by buying in bulk from the official website of Leading Edge Health, where you can get three boxes for $205.99 and get one free, or get six boxes for $384.99 and get two free.

Summary

HyperGH 14X is one of the best bodybuilding supplements that supports your HGH levels naturally and safely. It comes with oral capsules and oral spray for maximum absorption and effectiveness.

>>Boost your HGH levels with HyperGH 14X

10. GenF20 Plus – Bodybuilding and Anti-Aging Supplement

Pros

Supports HGH levels without injections or prescriptions

Promotes skin health, libido, memory, and mood

Has an enteric coating that protects the ingredients from stomach acid

Cons

Only available on the official website of Leading Edge Health

Customers say the results take too long

As with the previous entry, GenF20 Plus is also made by Leading Edge Health, a popular manufacturer of some of the best bodybuilding supplements and vitamins. They formulated GenF20 to reduce the effects of aging on HGH levels and, instead, promote the opposite.

Who Is GenF20 Plus Best for?

GenF20 Plus is especially suitable for those who want to slow the signs of aging and enjoy a more youthful and energetic life. It contains ingredients meant to support factors that make you feel youthful such as skin health, memory, and even fertility.

Who Should Avoid GenF20 Plus?

If there’s one customer GenF20 Plus isn’t for, it has to be the youth. Their target market heavily implies a much older demographic, especially as the formula appears to target issues like poor skin health and libido.

Key Bodybuilding Ingredients

L-Arginine

L-Glutamine

L-Lysine

Dosage

The recommended dosage of GenF20 Plus is four capsules per day, two in the morning before breakfast and two in the evening before dinner.

You should also use the oral spray six times per day, three times in the morning and three times in the evening.

Price

One box with one oral spray: $82.99

Save money by buying in bulk from the official website of Leading Edge Health, where you can get two boxes for $159.99 and get one free, or get four boxes for $287.99 and get two free.

Summary

GenF20 Plus is one of the best bodybuilding supplements that may help you have healthier HGH levels naturally and safely. If you want to look and feel younger and stronger, you should give GenF20 Plus a try.

>>Rejuvenate your body with GenF20 Plus

What Are Bodybuilding Supplements?

Bodybuilding supplements are designed to enhance muscle growth, strength, performance, and recovery. These supplements for bodybuilding are formulated to contain essential nutrients, such as protein, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and creatine, that may be lacking or insufficient in a regular diet.

They can also contain ingredients that can stimulate hormonal responses, such as testosterone boosters, legal steroid alternatives, and SARM alternatives.

Note: The best bodybuilding supplements are not meant to replace a balanced diet, but rather to supplement it and optimize the results of training.

Types of Bodybuilding Supplements

There are many types of bodybuilding supplements that can help you achieve your goals of gaining mass and strength.

Some of the most popular and effective ones are:

Whey Protein and Mass Gainers

Whey protein is a fast-digesting protein that can increase muscle protein synthesis and prevent muscle breakdown. It is ideal for post-workout recovery and for increasing your daily protein intake. [1]

On the other hand, mass gainers are high-calorie supplements that contain whey protein, carbohydrates, fats, and other nutrients. They are designed for people who have difficulty gaining weight or who need extra calories to support their training. [1]

Testosterone Boosters

Testosterone is the primary male hormone that regulates muscle growth, strength, fat loss, and libido. Testosterone boosters like TestoPrime and Testogen are natural supplements that may increase your body’s production of testosterone or prevent its conversion to estrogen. They may also enhance your performance, mood, energy, and confidence. [2]

Creatine

Creatine is one of the most studied ingredients in the supplement world. It’s a natural compound that helps your muscles produce energy for high-intensity exercise. It can increase your strength, power, endurance, and muscle mass. It can also improve your recovery and prevent muscle fatigue. [3]

Legal Steroids Alternatives

Legal steroids, like Trenorol, Anadrol, and DecaDuro, are supplements that mimic the effects of anabolic steroids with lower risk of side effects and legal risks. They may increase your muscle mass, strength, speed, stamina, and vascularity. They may also boost your metabolism and burn fat. [4]

SARMs Alternatives

SARMs alternatives are supplements that act like selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), which are drugs that bind to specific receptors in your body and stimulate muscle growth and fat loss. SARM alternatives are safer and more legal than SARMs, but they can still provide similar benefits. [5]

BCAAs

BCAA is short for branched-chain amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine). They are essential for muscle growth and recovery. BCAAs can prevent muscle breakdown, reduce soreness, enhance endurance, and promote protein synthesis. They can also support your immune system and energy levels. [6]

How to Choose a Good Muscle Growth Supplement

With so many bodybuilding supplements available on the market, it can be hard to choose the best one for your needs.

Here are some tips to help you make an informed decision:

No Proprietary Formulas

Avoid supplements that use proprietary formulas or blends that do not disclose the exact amount of each ingredient. This way, you can know what you are getting and avoid underdosed or overdosed products.

Discounts for Bulk-Buys

Look for supplements that offer discounts for buying in bulk or bundles like what CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack offers. This can save you money and ensure that you have enough supply for your training cycle.

Vegan and Non-GMO

If you are vegan or concerned about the quality of the ingredients, look for supplements that are vegan-friendly and non-GMO certified. This can ensure that you are getting natural and safe products that do not harm animals or the environment.

Clinically-Dosed Ingredients

Look for supplements that use ingredients that have been proven by scientific research to be effective and safe at optimal doses. This can ensure that you are getting the best results possible from your supplements.

>>Get more muscle with D-Bal Max

Potential Side Effects and Risks of Bodybuilding Supplements

While bodybuilding supplements can provide many benefits for your health and fitness goals, they can also pose some potential side effects and risks if not used properly or if you have certain medical conditions or allergies.

Some of the common side effects and risks of bodybuilding supplements are:

Digestive Issues : Some brands may cause digestive issues such as bloating, gas, diarrhea, or constipation. To avoid this, start with a low dose and gradually increase it as your body adapts.

Dehydration: Ingredients like creatine and nitric oxide boosters can cause dehydration by drawing water into your muscles or increasing blood flow. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and especially before, during, and after your workouts.

Kidney Damage : Certain formulas may cause kidney damage if taken in excess or if you have pre-existing kidney problems. Do not exceed the recommended dose of the supplements and consult your doctor before using them if you have any kidney issues.

Liver Damage : Everything goes through the liver, so you have to make sure the ingredients won’t cause liver damage. To avoid this, follow the instructions of the supplements and do not use them for more than 8-12 weeks at a time.

Hormonal Imbalance : While testosterone boosters and legal steroid alternatives are deemed generally safe, they are, by design, meant to interact with hormones responsible for muscle growth. They may cause hormonal imbalance, which may lead to acne, hair loss, gynecomastia, mood swings, or infertility.

Drug Interactions : Some supplements, especially pre-workouts and nitric oxide boosters, can interact with certain medications or supplements that you are taking. Always check the labels of the supplements and consult your doctor or pharmacist before using them if you are taking any other medications or supplements.

Natural Alternatives to Synthetic Bodybuilding Supplements

If you are looking for natural ways to boost your muscle growth and performance without the use of synthetic supplements, consider some of the following alternatives. These are natural substances that can provide similar or even better benefits than some of the most popular bodybuilding supplements on the market.

Creatine Supplements

Creatine is suggested to increase your strength, power, endurance, and muscle mass. It can also improve your recovery and prevent muscle fatigue. [3] You can get creatine from foods like red meat and fish, or you can take it as a supplement in the form of creatine monohydrate, which is the most researched and effective form.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair. Some amino acids, such as branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), are especially important for muscle growth and recovery. [6]

BCAAs, like those in D-Bal Max, may prevent muscle breakdown, reduce soreness, enhance endurance, and promote protein synthesis. You can get amino acids from foods like eggs, meat, dairy, and soy, or you can take them as a supplement in the form of powders, capsules, or liquids.

Vitamins and Minerals

Some people just need more vitamins and minerals and with good reason: they are vital for many bodily functions, including energy production, hormone regulation, immune system support, and antioxidant defense. Some vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, and calcium, are particularly important for muscle growth and performance.

Pre-Workouts

As the name implies, pre-workouts are what you take before you start lifting or cardio. They are formulated to enhance your energy, focus, motivation, and performance before a workout. They usually contain ingredients that may stimulate your nervous system, increase blood flow to your muscles, and delay fatigue. [7]

You can make your own pre-workout by combining some of these ingredients in appropriate doses, or you can buy a ready-made pre-workout product that has a proven formula.

Fish Oil

Fish oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for your health and well-being. Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation in your body, which can improve your recovery and prevent muscle damage. They can also support your cardiovascular health, brain function, mood, and metabolism. [8]

Not just fish, you can get omega-3 fatty acids from foods like flaxseeds, walnuts, and chia seeds, or you can take them as a supplement in the form of capsules or liquids.

>>Get more muscle with D-Bal Max

Beta-Ecdysterone

Beta-ecdysterone is a natural compound that is found in plants such as spinach and quinoa. It has been shown to have anabolic effects similar to steroids without major side effects and legal risks. [9]

Casein Protein Powder

Casein protein powder is a slow-digesting protein that can provide a sustained release of amino acids to your muscles over several hours. This makes it ideal for consuming before bed or between meals to prevent muscle catabolism and promote muscle anabolism. It may also enhance your satiety and help you control your appetite. [10]

You can get casein protein from foods like milk and cheese or you can take it as a supplement in the form of powders or bars.

Nitric Oxide Boosters

Nitric oxide boosters are supplements that can increase the production of nitric oxide (NO) in your body.

NO is a molecule that dilates your blood vessels and allows more blood flow to your muscles. This can improve your oxygen delivery, nutrient uptake, muscle pump, and endurance. Some of the most common nitric oxide boosters are arginine, citrulline malate, beetroot juice and pomegranate extract. [7]

HGH Boosters

Human growth hormone (HGH) is a hormone that regulates your growth, metabolism and tissue repair. HGH boosters, like GenF20 Plus and HyperGH 14x, are supplements that may stimulate the release of HGH from your pituitary gland.

HGH boosters can enhance your muscle growth, fat loss and recovery by increasing your protein synthesis, lipolysis and collagen synthesis. Some of the most effective HGH boosters are arginine, glutamine, glycine, ornithine and GABA. [11]

HMB

HMB is a metabolite of the amino acid leucine that has anti-catabolic and anabolic effects on muscle tissue.

It can reduce muscle breakdown, increase muscle mass, strength and endurance, and enhance recovery and adaptation to exercise. [12] HMB works by inhibiting the activity of enzymes that degrade muscle protein and by stimulating the activity of enzymes that synthesize muscle protein.

ZMA

ZMA is a combination of zinc, magnesium and vitamin B6 that can support your muscle growth and performance by optimizing your hormonal levels and sleep quality. [13]

Zinc and magnesium are minerals that are involved in hundreds of enzymatic reactions in your body, including those that regulate testosterone production and muscle protein synthesis.

Vitamin B6 is a vitamin that is involved in the metabolism of amino acids and neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and melatonin, which regulate your mood and sleep cycle.

Whey Protein Powder

Whey protein powder is a fast-digesting protein that can provide a rapid surge of amino acids to your muscles after a workout. It may increase your muscle protein synthesis, prevent your muscle breakdown, and enhance your recovery and growth. [1]

Whey protein powder also contains peptides that can increase your blood flow to your muscles and improve your nutrient delivery and muscle pump. You can get whey protein from foods like milk and cheese or you can take it as a supplement in the form of powders, bars or drinks.

How We Ranked the Best Bodybuilding Supplements

To rank the top bodybuilding supplements, we considered the following factors:

Key Ingredients

We looked for the best bodybuilding supplements that contained natural and effective ingredients that could support muscle growth and performance without causing any harmful side effects or interactions. We also preferred supplements that had transparent labels that disclosed the exact amount and source of each ingredient.

Benefits

We looked for supplements for bodybuilding that provided multiple benefits for muscle growth and performance, such as increasing strength, endurance, recovery, pump, fat loss, hormone balance, sleep quality, and overall health. We also preferred supplements that had scientific evidence to back up their claims and results.

Price and Guarantee

Brands that offered reasonable prices and value for money were also handpicked. We preferred supplements for bodybuilding that had money-back guarantees or free trials that allowed customers to try the products risk-free and return them if they were not satisfied.

Reviews

Our team only went for the brands with mostly positive reviews from customers who had tried them and experienced their benefits. We also preferred the best bodybuilding supplements with testimonials from experts or celebrities who endorsed them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most common questions and answers about the best bodybuilding supplements:

What Are the Best Bodybuilding Supplements for Seniors?

As you age, your muscle mass and strength tend to decline due to hormonal changes, reduced physical activity, and increased inflammation. However, this does not mean that you cannot benefit from the best bodybuilding supplements like PrimeShred, TestoPrime, or GenF20 Plus.

Some of the best bodybuilding supplements for seniors are whey protein, creatine, fish oil, and vitamin D. These supplements for bodybuilding may help you increase your protein intake, boost your energy and strength, reduce inflammation and muscle damage, and support your bone health and hormone balance.

How Much Do Bodybuilding Supplements Cost?

Generally, you can expect to pay between $10 and $50 per month for a basic bodybuilding supplements stack that includes whey protein, creatine, and a multivitamin. However, if you want to use more advanced or specialized products, such as legal steroid alternatives, SARM alternatives, or nitric oxide boosters, you may have to pay more than $100 per month.

How Can I Get the Best Results With Bodybuilding Supplements?

To get the best results with bodybuilding supplements, you need to use them in conjunction with a proper diet and training program. Bodybuilding supplements alone will not make you bigger and stronger; they will only enhance your efforts and optimize your outcomes.

You also need to follow the dosage and timing instructions of bodybuilding supplements carefully and adjust them according to your goals and needs. For example, you may need to take more protein or creatine if you are in a bulking phase or less if you are in a cutting phase.

Which Supplement Works Best for Bulking and Bodybuilding?

There is no single supplement that works best for bulking and bodybuilding; rather, you need to use a combination of supplements that target different aspects of muscle growth and performance.

Do Any Bodybuilding Supplements Offer Discounts?

Yes, some bulking supplements offer discounts for buying in bulk or bundles, especially CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack. This can save you money and ensure that you have enough supply for your training cycle.

You can look for bodybuilding supplements that offer discounts for buying two or more bottles or packages of the same product or different products that work well together. You can also check coupons or promo codes online or on social media to get additional savings.

What Are the Best Bodybuilding Supplements for Women?

Women can use the same supplements for bodybuilding as men, but they may need to adjust the dosage and frequency according to their body weight, goals, and sensitivity.

Some of the best bodybuilding supplements for women are whey protein, creatine, BCAAs, beta-alanine, carnitine, fish oil, and ZMA. These supplements for building muscle may help women increase their muscle mass, strength, endurance and recovery without causing unwanted side effects such as acne, hair loss or unwanted masculinization.

How Can I Get the Best Results With Bodybuilding Supplements?

To get the best results with muscle supplements, you need to use them in conjunction with a proper diet and training program. Supplements only serve to help you get where you want your body to be and not be the sole driving force behind it.

How Long Does It Take To See Results With Muscle-Building Pills?

Generally, you can expect to see some noticeable changes in your physique and performance within 4-8 weeks of consistent use of high-quality supplements for bodybuilding like PrimeShred. However, to achieve significant gains in muscle mass and strength, you may need to use them for longer periods of time, such as 3-6 months or more.

Are Supplements for Bodybuilding Safe to Take?

Most supplements for bodybuilding are safe to take if you use them as directed and follow the recommended precautions. However, some may have potential side effects and risks if you use them in excess or if you have certain medical conditions or allergies.

To avoid problems, you should consult your doctor or pharmacist before using any muscle enhancers and read the labels and warnings carefully.

Final Verdict on the Best Supplements for Bodybuilding

Growing strong and building muscle is an ambitious goal, whether you’re doing it for health or for sport.

If you feel that your results have flatlined, let the best bodybuilding supplements like PrimeShred help get you over that hump. If you prefer another brand, feel free to choose among the ones we have on our list, especially if you have unique needs that require a more niche formulation.

Just remember that these bodybuilding supplements are not magic pills. They are only meant to enhance your diet and training. You still need to work hard and be consistent. With the right supplements for bodybuilding, however, you can achieve your bodybuilding goals faster and easier.

References

Kim J, Lee C, Lee J. Effect of timing of whey protein supplement on muscle damage markers after eccentric exercise. J Exerc Rehabil. 2017 Aug 29;13(4):436-440. doi: 10.12965/jer.1735034.517. PMID: 29114510; PMCID: PMC5667622. Clemesha CG, Thaker H, Samplaski MK. ‘Testosterone Boosting’ Supplements Composition and Claims Are not Supported by the Academic Literature. World J Mens Health. 2020 Jan;38(1):115-122. doi: 10.5534/wjmh.190043. Epub 2019 Jun 14. PMID: 31385468; PMCID: PMC6920068. Wu SH, Chen KL, Hsu C, Chen HC, Chen JY, Yu SY, Shiu YJ. Creatine Supplementation for Muscle Growth: A Scoping Review of Randomized Clinical Trials from 2012 to 2021. Nutrients. 2022 Mar 16;14(6):1255. doi: 10.3390/nu14061255. PMID: 35334912; PMCID: PMC8949037. Melville GW, Siegler JC, Marshall PWM. The effects of d-aspartic acid supplementation in resistance-trained men over a three month training period: A randomised controlled trial. PLoS One. 2017 Aug 25;12(8):e0182630. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0182630. PMID: 28841667; PMCID: PMC5571970. Chen J, Kim J, Dalton JT. Discovery and therapeutic promise of selective androgen receptor modulators. Mol Interv. 2005 Jun;5(3):173-88. doi: 10.1124/mi.5.3.7. PMID: 15994457; PMCID: PMC2072877. Wolfe RR. Branched-chain amino acids and muscle protein synthesis in humans: myth or reality? J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2017 Aug 22;14:30. doi: 10.1186/s12970-017-0184-9. PMID: 28852372; PMCID: PMC5568273. Kiani AK, Bonetti G, Medori MC, Caruso P, Manganotti P, Fioretti F, Nodari S, Connelly ST, Bertelli M. Dietary supplements for improving nitric-oxide synthesis. J Prev Med Hyg. 2022 Oct 17;63(2 Suppl 3):E239-E245. doi: 10.15167/2421-4248/jpmh2022.63.2S3.2766. PMID: 36479475; PMCID: PMC9710401. Huang YH, Chiu WC, Hsu YP, Lo YL, Wang YH. Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on Muscle Mass, Muscle Strength and Muscle Performance among the Elderly: A Meta-Analysis. Nutrients. 2020 Dec 4;12(12):3739. doi: 10.3390/nu12123739. PMID: 33291698; PMCID: PMC7761957. Parr MK, Botrè F, Naß A, Hengevoss J, Diel P, Wolber G. Ecdysteroids: A novel class of anabolic agents? Biol Sport. 2015 Jun;32(2):169-73. doi: 10.5604/20831862.1144420. Epub 2015 Mar 15. PMID: 26060342; PMCID: PMC4447764. Tipton KD, Elliott TA, Cree MG, Wolf SE, Sanford AP, Wolfe RR. Ingestion of casein and whey proteins result in muscle anabolism after resistance exercise. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2004 Dec;36(12):2073-81. doi: 10.1249/01.mss.0000147582.99810.c5. PMID: 15570142. Rahmani Nia F, Farzaneh E, Damirchi A, Shamsi Majlan A. Effect of L-glutamine supplementation on electromyographic activity of the quadriceps muscle injured by eccentric exercise. Iran J Basic Med Sci. 2013 Jun;16(6):808-12. PMID: 23997909; PMCID: PMC3758038. Slater GJ, Jenkins D. Beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate (HMB) supplementation and the promotion of muscle growth and strength. Sports Med. 2000 Aug;30(2):105-16. doi: 10.2165/00007256-200030020-00004. PMID: 10966150. Wilborn CD, Kerksick CM, Campbell BI, Taylor LW, Marcello BM, Rasmussen CJ, Greenwood MC, Almada A, Kreider RB. Effects of Zinc Magnesium Aspartate (ZMA) Supplementation on Training Adaptations and Markers of Anabolism and Catabolism. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2004 Dec 31;1(2):12-20. doi: 10.1186/1550-2783-1-2-12. PMID: 18500945; PMCID: PMC2129161.

Author Details

Author: Robert James

Author Email: robert@paradisemedia.com

Robert is a full-time freelance writer and editor specializing in the health niche and its ever-expanding sub-niches. As a food and nutrition scientist, he knows where to find the resources necessary to verify health claims.

Fact Checker Details

Fact Checker: Daniel Boyer M.D

Fact Checker Email: boyermd@farrinstitute.org

Daniel Boyer is a practicing Doctor of medicine with a passion for medical research. He specializes in molecular biology, histology, and pharmacology.