Huge Swaths Of America Know ‘Nothing At All’ Of Highly Touted Biden Tax Credits, Poll Finds

About 40% of Americans know “nothing at all” about President Joe Biden’s highly promoted electric vehicle tax credits, according to a new BlueLabs Analytics poll.

Taking a closer look at parties, the unawareness of Biden’s electric vehicle tax credit program remains relatively the same; 40 percent of Democrats, 39% of Republicans and 47% of Independents know “nothing at all” about the incentive, according to a Monday BlueLabs Analytics poll. The president’s subsidy program establishes a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles and is a part of the Inflation Reduction Act which Biden signed in 2022. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Vance To Introduce Legislation To Eliminate Biden EV Subsidies, Promote Domestic Auto Manufacturing)

Overall, just 22% of Americans have heard “a great deal” or “a good amount” about Biden’s electric vehicle tax credits, the poll shows. About 39% of Americans would not purchase an electric vehicle while just 10% would.

Since taking office, Biden has continuously promoted electric vehicles and his tax credit, often being photographed driving such cars, The Washington Post reported.

“On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified,” one Twitter post from Biden read, featuring a photo of him behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/n3iZ9etL4A — President Biden (@POTUS) January 30, 2023

Biden has given several speeches touting his program, including one during a trip to Detroit, Michigan, in September 2022 which promoted the “electric vehicle manufacturing boom in America” and his tax credit program.

“I signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden said during his speech. “It gives tax credits to new electric vehicles — fuel cell vehicles made in America. And for the first time, you can get a tax credit if you buy a used electric vehicle. That’s all coming.”