California Republican David Giglio Announces Bid For McCarthy’s Seat After Speaker Ouster

California business owner David Giglio announced Monday that he will be running for Republican state Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House seat in the 20th District.

The U.S. House voted to remove McCarthy as speaker in early October after Democrats joined with eight House Republicans to vote for a motion to vacate the chair. Giglio called the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy “courageous” in his announcement.

Giglio describes himself as an “America First” candidate and is the owner of CaliCards & More, which buys and sells sports cards and memorabilia through in-person and online venues, his campaign website states.

“Kevin McCarthy has failed the American people. I am excited to announce my campaign to defeat Kevin McCarthy in California’s 20th Congressional District. After years of being sold out to special interests, the people of the Central Valley deserve an America First Republican fighting for them in Washington and working alongside President Donald Trump to WAGE WAR against the corrupt uniparty!” Giglio said in a statement. (RELATED: House Votes To Remove Kevin McCarthy As Speaker)

“Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker by 8 courageous members of his own party for failing to keep to his promises and capitulating to Joe Biden and the radical Democrats,” Giglio added. “Kevin McCarthy must be defeated. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we replace career politicians and elect America First Republicans who will secure the southern border, stop the weaponization of government, drain the corrupt swamp, and annihilate permanent Washington.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy To Give Nominating Speech For Jim Jordan Before Third Speaker Vote)

Giglio’s website also says he is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and wants to be elected to Congress in order to “Make America Great Again.”