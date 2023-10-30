New Cops Reportedly Boo Democratic Mayor At Graduation Ceremony

New graduates of the New York Police Department (NYPD) reportedly showered Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams with boos, according to the New York Post.

The near 400 new cops reportedly voiced their disapproval of Adams when he was presented as the speaker during the ceremony at the Theater at the Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Eric Adams Moves To Fill New York City Jobs With Illegal Immigrants)

Today, we welcome 384 new officers to the NYPD. They come from 37 different countries. They speak 22 different languages. All of them answered that higher calling to serve and protect the greatest city in the world. Congratulations to the newest members of “New York’s Finest.” pic.twitter.com/iDL3hRoCaF — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 30, 2023

“Come on! Tell him, tell him he’s a two-faced clown! C’mon! Everybody knows!” one cop reportedly said.

The boos reportedly eased up when Adams introduced the daughter of one of the new cops on stage. “This is the symbol of what this is about — this beautiful child is excited because of her dad,” Adams said.

“We often make this so complicated, we often make it so technical,” he added. “But we miss the fact that we just want our babies to be safe. That’s all we’re doing.”

“Your dad is going to make us all proud, because he’s a member of the greatest police department on the globe: the NYPD,” he added, the outlet reported.

Adams has faced mounting issues while serving as New York City’s mayor. New York City has struggled with rising crime rates and has also dealt with a surge of illegal migrants from the southern border. Adams has notably changed tune on illegal migrants, warning they could “destroy” New York City if left unchecked.