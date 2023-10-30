‘We’ve Got Enough Of A Problem’: Tucker, Nigel Farage Question Calls To Accept Gaza Refugees After Pro-Hamas Protests

Tucker Carlson and GB News host Nigel Farage questioned calls to accept refugees from Gaza Monday, with Farage pointing to massive pro-Hamas protests in London.

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York called on the Biden administration to admit Palestinian refugees resulting from Israeli military operations Oct. 14, shortly after Israel urged residents of Gaza to evacuate Oct. 13, citing the potential for ground operations against Hamas by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced expanded ground operations against Hamas in Gaza Saturday. (RELATED: ‘This Is Your Legacy’: Ingraham Lights Into Elite University Donors For Supporting ‘Cesspool’ Of ‘Hatred’)

“It’s a little strange that the very people who acknowledge that this would be a massive threat to Israel – and they’re absolutely right, by the way, I’m not calling for Israel to take these refugees – but those same people are saying the U.K. and the U.S. and Scotland should take them,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, asked Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party, about the calls to accept refugees. “What’s the thinking here?”

WATCH:

Ep. 35 Start another war, send millions more anti-Western refugees to the West. Starting to notice a pattern? pic.twitter.com/93dQaVfbNF — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 30, 2023

“We have a great history in the UK of taking refugees,” Farage explained. “You can go back 300 years to the protestants in France who were being burnt at the stake and we took in a large number of French protestants, Huguenots, as they were known and they did very very well in commerce, finance, the military.”

Roughly 70,000 people called for an end to Israeli military operations in Gaza during a Sunday protest in London, the BBC reported. Some of those at the protest chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will soon be free,” a slogan that has connotations of wiping out Israel.

Israel is carrying out military operations in response to a deadly terrorist attack carried out by the radical Islamic terrorist group on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans.

“The big problem here is that Hamas, the terrorist group Hamas, although the BBC will never call them terrorists, Hamas, who launched those appalling, barbaric attacks on everything down to babies on Oct. 7, they enjoy considerable support in Gaza,” Farage said. “Indeed, the last elections that were fought in Gaza, Hamas came on top of the polls.”

“You’ve got to ask if maybe, we’ve got enough of a problem in this country already,” Farage said.

