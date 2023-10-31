“Elite New York” Drops Camilla Deterre After She Compares Israel To Nazis

Elite New York, one of the most prominent modeling agencies in the Big Apple, dropped Camilla Deterre, 32, after she apparently compared Israel to Nazis, New York Post (NYP) reported Tuesday.

The agency dropped Deterre after she uploaded a controversial Instagram post, according to NYP. The group StopAntisemitism posted a screenshot of the model’s Instagram story.

The uploaded image directly compared Israel to Nazi Germany and Auschwitz to the Gaza Strip.

UPDATE: Elite Models NYC is no longer representing antisemite Camilla Deterre. https://t.co/F7a6rYDe26 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 31, 2023

An Elite New York spokesperson confirmed to NYP that Deterre would no longer be associated with the organization. In one of the posts screen-recorded by StopAntisemitism, Deterre writes: “Fuck America” and “Fuck Israel.”

“According to the IHRA definition of antisemitism, such comparisons are seen as Holocaust inversion and are deemed antisemitic. We are horrified for any photographers, staff, models, etc that are forced to work with such a heinous individual such as Camilla Deterre,” StopAntisemitism posted on Twitter.

Screen record of Camilla Deterre’s IG stories just in case she deleted her account @elitemodels pic.twitter.com/bcAhy0aYBf — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 31, 2023

Deterre is a Manhattan-born model with a “kind of laissez-faire attitude you don’t expect from native New Yorkers,” according to Whistles. The outlet did not mention her interest in politics or world affairs. (RELATED: ‘Are They Extremists?’: Doocy Asks KJP If Pro-Palestine Protesters Are Held To Same Standard As ‘MAGA’ Republicans)