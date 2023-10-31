Tennis Legend Pete Sampras Asks For Support As Wife Battles Ovarian Cancer

Tennis legend Pete Sampras opened up about his wife Bridgette Wilson Sampras’ battle with ovarian cancer Sunday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion, who has largely maintained a private life, shared this deeply personal story in a statement by the ATP Tour on Sunday. The athlete began his revelation by acknowledging his usual preference for privacy, saying, “As most have come to know, I’m a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for me and my family, and I have decided to share what’s been going on.”

A message from Pete 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZReXGOCUQs — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 29, 2023

“Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy,” he continued. (RELATED: Harry Connick Jr. And Wife Open Up About Her Breast Cancer Battle)

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.”

“I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about,” he further added. “With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”

A former actress, Bridgette has starred in several notable films, including “The Wedding Planner” and “Billy Madison.” In 1990, she was crowned Miss Teen USA, according to People.

Married in 2000, the couple have raised two kids together, Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18, according to the New York Post.