Gavin Newsom Accidentally Tackled A Chinese Kid. It Was Hilarious

Gavin Newsom was caught on video straight-up tackling a small Chinese kid during a game of pickup basketball after he accidentally tripped.

Who plays pickup basketball with small children as a grown adult on a diplomatic trip? Gavin Newsom, I guess.

This tackle happened during Newsom’s week-long trip to China, where the governor met with Xi Jinping in Beijing. Apparently the governor of California is important to our diplomatic efforts in China?

The duo reportedly discussed climate change. As if Xi Jinping is going to listen to Gavin Newsom if he isn’t listening to the leader of the free world!

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Students Are So Brainwashed That They Donate To The Taliban)