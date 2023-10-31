‘Simply An Arm Of The Government’: Elon Musk And Joe Rogan Discuss ‘Twitter Files’

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk and podcaster Joe Rogan discussed the “Twitter Files” in a podcast episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Tuesday, which revealed how the social media platform became a far-left “arm of the government.”

The “Twitter Files” were internal documents released by journalists showing government coordination with Twitter to censor content, including ahead of the 2020 election to suppress the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop reporting. Musk told Rogan that Twitter was essentially part of the government and it suppressed anything that was not left-wing. (RELATED: Musk Promised To Restore Free Speech On Twitter. One Year Later, Was It All Just Talk?)

“Republicans were suppressed at ten times the rate as Democrats.” Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss Twitter 1.0 operating as a far left arm of the government. pic.twitter.com/zhw25uK7K2 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 31, 2023

“The degree to which Twitter was simply an arm of the government was not well understood by the public,” Musk asserted. “It was a state publication.”

Rogan asked Musk about the justification for why executives ran Twitter in a left-wing manner.

“There was basically oppression of any views that would even, I would say be considered middle of the road, but certainly anything on the right,” Musk responded. “And I’m not talking about like far right, I’m just talking mildly right. Republicans were suppressed at 10 times the rate of Democrats.”

Musk talked about Twitter’s location in San Francisco as a key factor in why Twitter was so left-wing.

“Old Twitter was fundamentally controlled by the far left,” Musk added. “It was an accidental far-left information weapon.”

Rogan also brought up the Internal Revenue Service auditing journalist Matt Taibbi after he participated in releasing a substantial “Twitter Files” report.

Taibbi published the first batch of the Twitter Files with help from Musk, where he revealed the platform’s efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story in the leadup to the 2020 election. former head of legal, policy and trust Viyaja Gadde played a “key role” in the platform’s decision to suppress the report under its “hacked materials” policy, Taibbi alleged.

“It’s just so blatant and so in your face,” Rogan exclaimed.

X did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

