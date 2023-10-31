Tucker Carlson Reveals The Only Substance That Can Save American Men From Impotence

Viagra finally has some stiff competition that will save American men from a devastating fertility crisis.

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson rocked the medical establishment Tuesday when he revealed that Zyn, the sublime, smokeless nicotine pouches keeping elite U.S. youth steadily buzzed, can cure *cough* ED, and even enhance male sexual performance.

WATCH THE ILLUMINATING (AND HILARIOUS) CLIP BELOW:

Tucker Carlson and Theo Vonn talking Zyn boners pic.twitter.com/mNHYbLRKeB — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) October 31, 2023

This columnist enjoys the occasional cigarette, especially on the fairway after 13+ libations, or when trying to impress the sorority girls at the darty who are used to beta vapers with fruity breath. But sometimes what’s needed to get the juices flowing is a Zyn pouch straight to the Upper Decky — and that’s precisely what happens under the belt when you have a 3mg Wintergreen Zyn Laden cooking upstairs. (RELATED: NFL Head Coach Shows Why Vaping Is For Losers)