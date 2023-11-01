China, Russia Absent From Long List Of Nations Who Signed Biden Admin’s Pledge For ‘Responsible’ Use Of Military Tech

At least 30 countries signed onto President Joe Biden’s “political declaration” to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in the military in a “responsible” way, but America’s main adversaries did not, according to an announcement by the White House.

The countries that signed include Denmark, Japan, Liberia and the United Kingdom, but not adversarial nations that are implementing AI in their militaries such as China and Russia, according to the fact sheet detailing the project. The declaration on “responsible” AI military use largely focuses on “bias,” and the White House released the pledge to coincide with Vice President Kamala Harris’ related speech in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, according to the document. (RELATED: Chinese Deploy Killer Robots In Mock Invasion Exercise, State Media Claims)

31 countries joined the US Political Declaration on the Responsible Military Use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy. Unfortunately, the list does not include Russia, China, Iran, India, Brazil, or Israel. pic.twitter.com/XmDjHlAVJh — Iria Puyosa (@NSC) November 1, 2023

“States should take proactive steps to minimize unintended bias in military AI capabilities,” the document asserts. “States should ensure that personnel who use or approve the use of military AI capabilities are trained so they sufficiently understand the capabilities and limitations of those systems in order to make appropriate context-informed judgments on the use of those systems and to mitigate the risk of automation bias.”

Harris announced the declaration at the “Global Summit on AI Safety” near London. “Military use of AI can and should be ethical, responsible, and enhance international security,” the declaration states.

The Biden administration recently finalized semiconductor sanctions designed to prevent China from accessing the advanced technology. The restrictions expand on the administration’s desire to stop China’s military from using AI in harmful ways, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, according to Axios.

In February, a Chinese AI pilot was victorious over a human in a dogfight that took 90 seconds, South China Morning Post reported. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) detailed a strategy in December 2021 emphasizing the integration of AI into its military operations, asserting the country’s plans to deploy a military in which “man and machine” collaborate in combat, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation translation.

Russia is striving to incorporate AI into its military as well, according to a report by the Center for Naval Analyses.

“[A]rtificial intelligence technologies should provide a qualitative breakthrough in improving the combat characteristics of weapons, should be more actively used in control systems, communications and data transmission, as well as high-precision missile systems,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, according to the report. “Equally important is the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies in the creation of promising robotics with a high degree of autonomy, in ensuring the control of drones, as well as deep-sea vehicles. All these priorities and tasks should be fully reflected in the state armament program through 2033.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.