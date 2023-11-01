Elite University ‘Sex Week’ Events Include ‘Anal 101,’ ‘Strap-On Workshop’

Harvard University is holding a “Sex Week” that includes lessons like “Anal 101,” according to their event page.

The week is hosted by Sexual Education by Harvard College Students (SEHCS), which was founded in 2012, and is taking place between Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to their website. Other events during the week include “Caring for Your Coochie: Healthy Vulvovaginal Practices,” “I Can See Queerly Now: Demystifying LGBTQIA+ Intimacy” and “A Different Toy Story: Sex Toys 101.” (RELATED: Eventbrite Removes ‘Protecting Women’s Sports’ Page For Event Featuring Riley Gaines)

“Every year, we’re lucky to host workshops and presentations with educators from around the country. The Sex Week ‘sex’perts do a fabulous job teaching our community about topics that range from ‘getting cliterate,’ to the philosophy of porn, to body positivity during intimacy, and so much more,” their website reads.

Experts from the Boston’s Children’s Hospital will be headlining the “Caring for Your Coochie: Healthy Vulvovaginal Practices,” according to Harvard Sex Week’s Instagram. The SEHCS also held a “Anal 101” event on “all things anal, from safety to pleasure” on Tuesday.

“Our workshops are lead by experts in the fields of sexual health and intimacy, who ensure that each individual in attendance leaves feeling knowledgeable and empowered. We firmly believe that it’s just as important to get an education inside the bedroom as it is inside the classroom,” the website reads.

Multiple sexual product companies including Astroglide, Boy Butter, Condomania, EmojiBator Vibrators and BananaPants, are sponsoring the events, according to the event’s website.

Harvard and SEHCS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

