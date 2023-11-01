Hamas Threatens To Conduct Attack On Civilians In Israel ‘Again And Again’

A Hamas official threatened that the terrorist organization would begin conducting more attacks similar to the Oct. 7 surprise massacre of civilians in Israel, according to a video posted by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) on Wednesday.

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad said the Oct. 7 attack was “justified” and that they will continue to conduct such massacres as many times as possible, according to the MEMRI translation. Hamas terrorists who breached Israel’s border with Gaza killed more than 1,400 individuals and took more than 200 civilians hostage, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). (RELATED: Mayorkas Can’t Say How Many Hamas, Hezbollah Terrorists Are In US Illegally After Feds Issue Dire Warning)

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security military, and political catastrophe to the Arabic and Islamic nation, and must be finished. We are not ashamed to say this, with full force,” Hamad said, according to MEMRI’s translation. “We must teach Israel a lesson and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight.”

“On October 7, October 10, October 1,000,000 – everything we do is justified,” Hamad said.

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

Israel continues to respond with strikes targeting Hamas operations in Gaza and Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, according to the IDF.

“Our policy is clear: we will strike in response to any attempted attack, and we will eliminate any terrorist cell that tries to infiltrate or shoot toward Israeli territory,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement Tuesday.

